Appeal for volunteer seal wardens as breeding season looms
PUBLISHED: 14:47 04 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:01 04 September 2019
James Bass © 2015
More wardens are needed to warn seal spotters to keep their distance and keep dogs on leads.
So far over 200 people have put their names forward to protect the growing colony which lures large crowds to the coast every year.
Horsey hosts hundreds of breeding animals, but last year the Friends of Horsey Seals group set up to monitor the mammals was caught out by the numbers popping up at Winterton.
Chairman Peter Ansell said at least 25 people a day needed to be on shift during the breeding season from November to January, with more people needed to warden Winterton.
"We are doing well in terms of volunteers," Mr Ansell said. "But now they are at Winterton too we need to get something better organised. Last year we had 250 pups scattered all over the place and we cannot cordon it off."
There are three shifts a day from 10-4pm. Training takes a full day, usually on a Saturday.
The main task is to advise the public and keep the seals safe and free from disturbance.
To find out more contact recruitment@friendsofhorseyseals.co.uk.