Search

Advanced search

Appeal for volunteer seal wardens as breeding season looms

PUBLISHED: 14:47 04 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:01 04 September 2019

Visiting the seals is a popular Norfolk winter pastime. Here a baby seal pup at Horsey. Picture: James Bass

Visiting the seals is a popular Norfolk winter pastime. Here a baby seal pup at Horsey. Picture: James Bass

James Bass © 2015

More wardens are needed to warn seal spotters to keep their distance and keep dogs on leads.

The Grey seal colony spread across at large part of the beach at Horsey. December 2015. Picture: James Bass The Grey seal colony spread across at large part of the beach at Horsey. December 2015. Picture: James Bass

So far over 200 people have put their names forward to protect the growing colony which lures large crowds to the coast every year.

Horsey hosts hundreds of breeding animals, but last year the Friends of Horsey Seals group set up to monitor the mammals was caught out by the numbers popping up at Winterton.

You may also want to watch:

Chairman Peter Ansell said at least 25 people a day needed to be on shift during the breeding season from November to January, with more people needed to warden Winterton.

"We are doing well in terms of volunteers," Mr Ansell said. "But now they are at Winterton too we need to get something better organised. Last year we had 250 pups scattered all over the place and we cannot cordon it off."

There are three shifts a day from 10-4pm. Training takes a full day, usually on a Saturday.

The main task is to advise the public and keep the seals safe and free from disturbance.

To find out more contact recruitment@friendsofhorseyseals.co.uk.

Related articles

Most Read

Man with serious leg injury after collision involving bus

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after a collision on Gorleston High Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Motorists face diversions as section of A47 shut for roadworks

Motorists will face diversions while Highways England carries out works on the A47 and A143 intersection in Gorleston. Picture: Google Maps.

All you need to know about Great Yarmouth Maritime Festival 2019

Great Yarmouth Maritime Festival 2018. Picture: James Bass Photography

Police and fire service at collision where person trapped inside vehicle

Emergency services were called to a collision in Great Yarmouth after a person was trapped inside a vehicle. Photo: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

S Club 7 stars set to perform in Norfolk club

S Club 7 Credit: Rebecca Naden - PA Archive/PA Images

Most Read

Man with serious leg injury after collision involving bus

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after a collision on Gorleston High Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Motorists face diversions as section of A47 shut for roadworks

Motorists will face diversions while Highways England carries out works on the A47 and A143 intersection in Gorleston. Picture: Google Maps.

All you need to know about Great Yarmouth Maritime Festival 2019

Great Yarmouth Maritime Festival 2018. Picture: James Bass Photography

Police and fire service at collision where person trapped inside vehicle

Emergency services were called to a collision in Great Yarmouth after a person was trapped inside a vehicle. Photo: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

S Club 7 stars set to perform in Norfolk club

S Club 7 Credit: Rebecca Naden - PA Archive/PA Images

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Man wins £15k car after hitting hole-in-one at charity golf day

Joey Basey, 61, from Great Yarmouth, won a Mazda 2 Skyactiv after he hit a hole-in-one at the Macmillan charity golf day at Great Yarmouth & Caister Golf Club. Picture: Joey Basey

Police called to incident in town centre

Four police cars were seen in Regent Street, Great Yarmouth, at just before 1pm on Wednesday. Picture: Joseph Norton

Appeal for volunteer seal wardens as breeding season looms

Visiting the seals is a popular Norfolk winter pastime. Here a baby seal pup at Horsey. Picture: James Bass

Formerly feral cat still waiting for home after months at rescue centre

Art needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

‘It’s a hidden gem’ - Transformed leisure venue will bring new going-out option to town centre

Bradley Fish at the former Conservative Club in Great Yarmouth. He is in the process of transforming it into a sports and social hub making use of the sprung dance floor and space for karaoke party rooms serving street food and specialist gins Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists