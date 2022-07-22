Could you be the next Human Cannonball?

Could you be a human cannonball? - Credit: Danielle Booden

It's a job unlike any other as you dazzle audiences with displays of courage and showmanship.

But you will get fired every day.

Human cannonball Captain Americano pictured with Elise Sellen and Lir-dellr Friel of Fantasia Circus in Hemsby. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Human cannonball Captain Americano has come to the area, promising to ignite people's imaginations with his performance as Circus Fantasia returns to Hemsby.

The human cannonball will see the daredevil captain fly through the big top at speeds of up to 60mph.

Circus director Matthew Wingate said the job is not for the faint of heart, but if someone is up for the challenge, Circus Fantasia are hiring.

Mr Wingate said: "It's a very difficult and dangerous act, and it's not performed often. In fact, there are only a handful of the acts in the world.

"We're very proud to have this act at Circus Fantasia, and we're even on the lookout for a female cannonball for next year's show."

Circus Fantasia on Scratby Road in Hemsby. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Mr Wingate said he believes there are only three or four female human cannonballs in the world and that it is a great opportunity for someone who is looking for a unique challenge.

"We're looking for someone daring, dangerous and not scared of a challenge," Mr Wingate said.

Ideal candidates would preferably be someone with a background in acrobatics with a strong body and legs. And, ultimately, the ideal candidate would be someone ready for the challenge and able to be a great a showman.

There will be approximately two months of training provided at the end of the year, ready for the 2023 season to begin in February.

"We really want to introduce the UK's only female human cannonball to our audiences," Mr Wingate added.

Also at this year's Circus Fantasia, is the Demian Troupe all the way from Ukraine. The fast-moving acrobats, who perform on the "lively" horizontal bars and the Russian swing, left their home country days before the Russian invasion began in February.

The ring inside Circus Fantasia on Scratby Road in Hemsby. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Also managing to escape the conflict in Ukraine, is the Live Circus Orchestra.

Mr Wingate said: "Within 48 hours of the performers leaving, bombs started dropping.

"We all look after each other like one big family. They performers are obviously concerned about what's going on back home.

"So, while they're here, we're trying to make sure they have the best time they can."

Fantasia Circus on Scratby Road in Hemsby. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Circus Fantasia's Hemsby shows will be running until August 14.

For more information on becoming a human cannonball and more about the show, search for Circus Fantasia UK on Facebook.