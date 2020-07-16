Search

Advanced search

‘These houses are a necessity’: family homes approved despite villagers’ objections

PUBLISHED: 11:26 16 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:25 16 July 2020

The site of the new family homes along Beccles Road. Photo: Google

The site of the new family homes along Beccles Road. Photo: Google

Archant

Three new family homes on the outskirts of a coastal village have been given the go-ahead by councillors, who agreed the proposal helped “meet a desperate housing need”.

Parish Councillors said they were concerned about 'informal parking' on grassy areas. Photo: GoogleParish Councillors said they were concerned about 'informal parking' on grassy areas. Photo: Google

The plans for a terrace of two-bedroom dwellings along Beccles Road in Fritton were approved at a Great Yarmouth Borough Council development control meeting on Wednesday.

Located in the side garden of Ivy House, a detached red-brick two-storey dwelling on Beccles Road, the new properties will face the Fritton village sign - which stands on the grassy area between Beccles Road and Church Lane.

Despite objections from residents of Angle Cottages, a group of homes just down from the proposed development, councillors gave unanimous assent to the plans.

Residents objected on the basis that Church Lane was already “overused” by vehicles, claiming that “increased traffic on the lane would decrease the safety of residents, pedestrians, dog walkers and church attendees”.

The new homes will be three two-bedroom terraces and will go towards meeting some of the village's housing need. Photo: Graham Nourse Planning Consultants LtdThe new homes will be three two-bedroom terraces and will go towards meeting some of the village's housing need. Photo: Graham Nourse Planning Consultants Ltd

They also said the houses would compromise the privacy of Angle Cottages by “overlooking the front gardens”, and that guests to the new properties would “be forced to park on the layby” which is for parking by cottage owners only.

You may also want to watch:

Fritton and St Olaves Parish Council objected to the plans on account of “major parking concerns” and “the design being out of keeping with the village”.

There was no objection, however, from the highways authority, while council officers said the design was “typical” and appropriate for the area.

Council officer Rob Tate added that the development would meet 5pc of the village’s housing needs.

Jerry Stone, speaking on behalf of the applicant, said: “Construction is relatively quiet and the applicant will use materials in keeping with the style of the village.

“There is good signage at the layby saying it’s only for those who live in the cottages - and most people are polite and will respect that.”

He added: “We want to bring forward smaller houses which are in short supply in the village.”

Trevor Wainwright agreed “two-bedroom terraces are desperately needed in the borough”, while Tony Wright added that “this type of house, certainly in the village environment, is a necessity”.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Great Yarmouth Mercury. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Mystery woman leaves note reacting to town’s blue house

This house in Cliff Hill, Gorleston, has moved a total stranger to write to the owner to tell him how much it lifted her spirits Picture: Gary Wells

Hundreds of static caravans set for approval amid summer of social distancing

The area at Caldecott Hall which could be given over to a new static caravan park Picture: Lanpro chartered town planners and urban designers.

Father battles to clear name after conviction for child molestation in Cambodia

Mark Smith from Gorleston has spoken out about his time in Cambodia where he was jailed. He has been trying to clear his name. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Council approves bid to covert barns into houses

An approximate outline of the site on Hall Road in Hemsby where vacant barns will be converted into five houses. Picture: Google Maps.

Face coverings mandatory in shops: what you need to know

People will have to wear coverings in shops when it becomes compulsory from July 24. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Images

Most Read

Mystery woman leaves note reacting to town’s blue house

This house in Cliff Hill, Gorleston, has moved a total stranger to write to the owner to tell him how much it lifted her spirits Picture: Gary Wells

Hundreds of static caravans set for approval amid summer of social distancing

The area at Caldecott Hall which could be given over to a new static caravan park Picture: Lanpro chartered town planners and urban designers.

Father battles to clear name after conviction for child molestation in Cambodia

Mark Smith from Gorleston has spoken out about his time in Cambodia where he was jailed. He has been trying to clear his name. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Council approves bid to covert barns into houses

An approximate outline of the site on Hall Road in Hemsby where vacant barns will be converted into five houses. Picture: Google Maps.

Face coverings mandatory in shops: what you need to know

People will have to wear coverings in shops when it becomes compulsory from July 24. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Images

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Holidaymakers face ‘chaotic scene’ as boats return to Broads

Chaos on the River Yare at Reedham Bridge as holiday makers in hire boats wait at the bank when the bridge opened to let other craft through. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Town’s living statue was ‘left for dead’ before inspiring famous Puppet Man’s act

The Puppet Man with Ant Arnold performing as a living Charlie Chaplin statue. The two men are among the longest serving Norfolk buskers Picture: Gill Arnold

Man admits knife attack

Norwich Crown Court. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘I thought my house was going to collapse’ - tremor sparks alarm in seaside town

A tremor has been felt in Gorleston and MP Brandon Lewis has raised concerns Picture: James Bass

Warning after tax scammers target Norfolk

Tax scammers have targeted three people in Norfolk in one week Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto