‘These houses are a necessity’: family homes approved despite villagers’ objections

The site of the new family homes along Beccles Road. Photo: Google Archant

Three new family homes on the outskirts of a coastal village have been given the go-ahead by councillors, who agreed the proposal helped “meet a desperate housing need”.

Parish Councillors said they were concerned about 'informal parking' on grassy areas. Photo: Google Parish Councillors said they were concerned about 'informal parking' on grassy areas. Photo: Google

The plans for a terrace of two-bedroom dwellings along Beccles Road in Fritton were approved at a Great Yarmouth Borough Council development control meeting on Wednesday.

Located in the side garden of Ivy House, a detached red-brick two-storey dwelling on Beccles Road, the new properties will face the Fritton village sign - which stands on the grassy area between Beccles Road and Church Lane.

Despite objections from residents of Angle Cottages, a group of homes just down from the proposed development, councillors gave unanimous assent to the plans.

Residents objected on the basis that Church Lane was already “overused” by vehicles, claiming that “increased traffic on the lane would decrease the safety of residents, pedestrians, dog walkers and church attendees”.

The new homes will be three two-bedroom terraces and will go towards meeting some of the village's housing need. Photo: Graham Nourse Planning Consultants Ltd The new homes will be three two-bedroom terraces and will go towards meeting some of the village's housing need. Photo: Graham Nourse Planning Consultants Ltd

They also said the houses would compromise the privacy of Angle Cottages by “overlooking the front gardens”, and that guests to the new properties would “be forced to park on the layby” which is for parking by cottage owners only.

Fritton and St Olaves Parish Council objected to the plans on account of “major parking concerns” and “the design being out of keeping with the village”.

There was no objection, however, from the highways authority, while council officers said the design was “typical” and appropriate for the area.

Council officer Rob Tate added that the development would meet 5pc of the village’s housing needs.

Jerry Stone, speaking on behalf of the applicant, said: “Construction is relatively quiet and the applicant will use materials in keeping with the style of the village.

“There is good signage at the layby saying it’s only for those who live in the cottages - and most people are polite and will respect that.”

He added: “We want to bring forward smaller houses which are in short supply in the village.”

Trevor Wainwright agreed “two-bedroom terraces are desperately needed in the borough”, while Tony Wright added that “this type of house, certainly in the village environment, is a necessity”.