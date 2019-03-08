Residents moved out of failing care home as council cancels contract

Eleven residents are being moved out of a care home in Great Yarmouth following an inspection by the health regulator.

The Lodge in Acle New Road, previously Abbeville Lodge, was inspected by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in November last year when it was found to be inadequate in all areas.

Norfolk County Council has now cancelled its contract with the home, and is working to find alternative accommodation for 11 people.

A spokesman said: "Following an inspection of The Lodge care home in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk County Council, with the support of the Care Quality Commission, has decided to serve notice on their contract.

"This will affect 11 residents.

"The county council's adult social care team will work closely with management and staff to ensure appropriate, alternative provision is found.

"We understand that this kind of change can cause anxiety to residents and their families, so health and social care colleagues will work closely to ensure continuity of care."

The CQC report, published in December, highlighted discrepancies in the management of medicines - a recurring complaint over several reports - and various breaches that put residents "at risk of harm."

It also found fault with the dining experience and guidance on caring for people with diabetes.

A previous unannounced inspection in 2017 found the home was inadequate overall but was rated good in the caring category.

At the time "a friendly and pleasant atmosphere" was described.

Between the two inspections the registration had changed but the home was still being run by the same provider.

The county council notice was served on Thursday May 16 and the home has a month to comply.

A CQC spokesman said: "The CQC has been working very closely with the local authority, Norfolk County Council, with regard to The Lodge in Great Yarmouth.

"We have taken action to protect the safety and welfare of people using the service and continue to work with the local authority with regard to ongoing the care of people using the service."

In February last year it was reported the home was up for sale.

The Lodge has been contacted for a comment.