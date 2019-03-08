Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Residents moved out of failing care home as council cancels contract

PUBLISHED: 13:22 23 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:36 23 May 2019

Norfolk County Council has cancelled its contract with the Lodge in Acle New Road. Photo: Andy Darnell

Norfolk County Council has cancelled its contract with the Lodge in Acle New Road. Photo: Andy Darnell

Archant © 2011

Eleven residents are being moved out of a care home in Great Yarmouth following an inspection by the health regulator.

The Lodge in Acle New Road, previously Abbeville Lodge, was inspected by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in November last year when it was found to be inadequate in all areas.

Norfolk County Council has now cancelled its contract with the home, and is working to find alternative accommodation for 11 people.

A spokesman said: "Following an inspection of The Lodge care home in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk County Council, with the support of the Care Quality Commission, has decided to serve notice on their contract.

"This will affect 11 residents.

"The county council's adult social care team will work closely with management and staff to ensure appropriate, alternative provision is found.

"We understand that this kind of change can cause anxiety to residents and their families, so health and social care colleagues will work closely to ensure continuity of care."

You may also want to watch:

The CQC report, published in December, highlighted discrepancies in the management of medicines - a recurring complaint over several reports - and various breaches that put residents "at risk of harm."

It also found fault with the dining experience and guidance on caring for people with diabetes.

A previous unannounced inspection in 2017 found the home was inadequate overall but was rated good in the caring category.

At the time "a friendly and pleasant atmosphere" was described.

Between the two inspections the registration had changed but the home was still being run by the same provider.

The county council notice was served on Thursday May 16 and the home has a month to comply.

A CQC spokesman said: "The CQC has been working very closely with the local authority, Norfolk County Council, with regard to The Lodge in Great Yarmouth.

"We have taken action to protect the safety and welfare of people using the service and continue to work with the local authority with regard to ongoing the care of people using the service."

In February last year it was reported the home was up for sale.

The Lodge has been contacted for a comment.

Most Read

‘Everyone is gutted’ - heartbreak over restaurant closure

The Ambitions restaurant at Yarmouth College which is closing Picture: supplied

Type one diabetic went more than three days without insulin before he was found dead at care home

Sapphire House care home in Bradwell where James Delaney 37, was found dead on July 28, 2018. Picture: Google Maps

‘The world was crashing down’ - Father describes heartbreak after eight-month-old son diagnosed with cancer

A Bradwell family is raising £50,000 for their nine-month-old son Oakley Cutajar who has been diagnosed with a rare form of childhood cancer. Picture: Courtesy of the Cutajar family.

Two new stores and work to end McDonald’s agony at retail park

Two chains new to Gapton Hall will be moving onto the retail park this summer. Meanwhile work is beginning to remodel the entrance Picture: House PR

A new seaside restaurant is bringing ‘something different’ to the coast

Coast Pizza is opening on Gorleston's lower prom on May 31 Picture: Coast Pizza

Most Read

‘Everyone is gutted’ - heartbreak over restaurant closure

The Ambitions restaurant at Yarmouth College which is closing Picture: supplied

Type one diabetic went more than three days without insulin before he was found dead at care home

Sapphire House care home in Bradwell where James Delaney 37, was found dead on July 28, 2018. Picture: Google Maps

‘The world was crashing down’ - Father describes heartbreak after eight-month-old son diagnosed with cancer

A Bradwell family is raising £50,000 for their nine-month-old son Oakley Cutajar who has been diagnosed with a rare form of childhood cancer. Picture: Courtesy of the Cutajar family.

Two new stores and work to end McDonald’s agony at retail park

Two chains new to Gapton Hall will be moving onto the retail park this summer. Meanwhile work is beginning to remodel the entrance Picture: House PR

A new seaside restaurant is bringing ‘something different’ to the coast

Coast Pizza is opening on Gorleston's lower prom on May 31 Picture: Coast Pizza

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Great Yarmouth Town name Rob McCombe as new manager

Former Norwich CEYMS manager Rob McCombe is the new man in charge at Great Yarmouth Town Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

‘No misconduct issues’ over three-car police collision

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Residents moved out of failing care home as council cancels contract

Norfolk County Council has cancelled its contract with the Lodge in Acle New Road. Photo: Andy Darnell

‘Vital’ repair work to damaged sewer will last six weeks

Anglian Water will carry out ‘vital’ repair work to a damaged sewer in South Quay, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Cars from movies and TV to star at Great Yarmouth Wheels Festival

Great Yarmouth Wheels Festival takes place on Saturday July 6 and Sunday July 7. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists