Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

‘The next thing she knew she was under the racking’ - Man describes incident at Asda store

PUBLISHED: 12:23 17 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:28 17 January 2019

A clothes rail at Asda in Great Yarmouth fell on three people, sparking a 999 response and prompting a council investigation.

A clothes rail at Asda in Great Yarmouth fell on three people, sparking a 999 response and prompting a council investigation.

Archant

A woman shopping during the January sales was hit on the head and knocked to the ground by a falling metal rack at a Norfolk supermarket, her husband has said.

The Asda store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James BassThe Asda store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

The clothes rail at Asda in Great Yarmouth fell on three people on January 3, sparking a 999 emergency response and prompting an investigation by the local council.

The woman’s husband has described her experience to the Great Yarmouth Mercury.

The Gorleston man, who wishes to remain anonymous, said that his wife was walking with her mother alongside the metal rack, which had been displaying discounted clothes during the January sales, when she noticed it was falling.

He said that the rack hit her on the head and knocked her to the floor.

“The next thing she knew she was under the racking with loads of clothes on top of her,” he said.

“People came and helped pull the clothes off her and the racking,” he added.

The ambulance service was called with reports that a display unit had fallen on people at the shop.

One ambulance was sent to the incident to treat three patients.

None of them required hospital treatment.

The man said his wife had no cuts or visible injuries.

He said that the paramedics asked her if she wanted to go to hospital but she wanted to go home.

“When she got home she was in shock and broke down in tears,” he said.

“She looked dazed and confused.”

Great Yarmouth borough council has confirmed it is continuing an investigation into the incident.

In a statement, it said: “The council is aware of this incident, and officers visited the store as part of an investigation under the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974.”

The incident had sparked a 999 response.

Police were called at approximately 3.30pm by the ambulance service reporting a clothes rail had fallen on customers.

The police said they were not required to attend the incident.

A spokesperson for Asda has said: “We’re pleased that no-one was seriously hurt in this isolated incident.

“We are in contact with all the customers involved and are pleased some have accepted our gesture of goodwill as an apology for their experience in store.”

On January 5, on Facebook, witnesses reported seeing people trapped under the railings while others said they had seen the ambulances arrive at the store.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

Shoppers double-take as signs appear in department store windows advertising ‘closing down sale’

Shoppers are being forced to do a double-take at the signs in the window at Palmers Picture: Liz Coates

Investigations continue into Great Yarmouth murder

Police are continuing to investigate the murder which took place in South Market Road, Great Yarmouth on Wednesday, November 7.

Two vehicle collision closed A47 in rush hour

Police have closed the A47 Acle Straight following a crash. Picture: Archant library.

‘We had no clue what was in there’ - Forgotten hotel safe cracked open after 50 years

A secret safe has been discovered at the Palm Court Hotel in North Drive Picture: Liz Bishop Photography

Most Read

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Shoppers double-take as signs appear in department store windows advertising ‘closing down sale’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Investigations continue into Great Yarmouth murder

#includeImage($article, 225)

Two vehicle collision closed A47 in rush hour

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘We had no clue what was in there’ - Forgotten hotel safe cracked open after 50 years

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

‘The next thing she knew she was under the racking’ - Man describes incident at Asda store

A clothes rail at Asda in Great Yarmouth fell on three people, sparking a 999 response and prompting a council investigation.

H. Samuel confirms Great Yarmouth departure and says it is “sorry” to be leaving

H Samuel in Great Yarmouth is closing next month Picture: Liz Coates

How a gift from his twin inspired Gorleston man to travel the world

Malcolm Metcalf, from Gorleston, taking a break while driving through Iran in 1970, on the way to Australia.

Further arrests made after Bradwell stabbing

A car is said to have crashed through the wall prior to police arresting four people. Picture: Jacob Massey

Snow flurries reported across Great Yarmouth

FILE PICTURE from 2018. Snow shower in Great Yarmouth. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists