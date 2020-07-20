Homes behind Broads pub rejected after opposition

The Queen's Head at Burgh Castle. Photo: Google Archant

A bid to build semi-detached houses on land behind a Broads pub has been refused amid fears it would threaten the setting of the area.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The site of the proposed development, which has been refused by Great Yarmouth Borough Council. Photo: Google The site of the proposed development, which has been refused by Great Yarmouth Borough Council. Photo: Google

An application to create four houses behind the Queens Head pub and car park on High Road near Burgh Castle was submitted to Great Yarmouth Borough Council in February.

But after a number of objections, the plans were rejected over concerns about the homes’ “dominance in the landscape” and the suggestion that poor local services would lead to an over-reliance on cars by the occupants.

The Broads Authority and Environment Agency offered no objections, but Norfolk County Council said the settlement’s “limited accessibility to services by sustainable means” must be taken into account.

Meanwhile strong opposition came from residents of Back Lane and Marsh Lane - roads which stand near to the proposed development.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council said that the proposed development would be 'visible from the Broads' and would impact the setting of the Broads. Photo: Norfolk County Council Great Yarmouth Borough Council said that the proposed development would be 'visible from the Broads' and would impact the setting of the Broads. Photo: Norfolk County Council

One resident cited flood risk. He said: “We have lost natural drainage in the vicinity, with land having been built on for the pub car park and beer garden, and again for so-called affordable homes.

“We should only allow truly affordable dwellings that match the ambiance of Burgh Castle.”

Another said: “The previous developments at the newly-built Queen’s Terrace were only approved on the basis that they were going to be affordable homes, but I’m led to believe some of these new homes will be privately let by the proposer.”

You may also want to watch:

A petition set up by a resident and which was offered to the council said allowing the plans to go ahead would see “the desire to live a quiet country life disrupted”.

The petition added that “the existing properties are very ugly”, and to add further dwellings “would make this area all the more unattractive”.

Burgh Castle Parish Council said: “The new housing would create over development of the plot - and we are concerned the proposed access would take up a great amount of car parking space used by visitors to the pub.”

The plans were officially refused on May 29 of this year due to their lack of sustainability.

The decision notice issued by Yarmouth council read: “The site does not promote healthy lifestyles by providing easy access to community facilities by walking or public transport.

“The homes would be quite dominant in the landscape when viewed from Back Lane given the rise in the land. The site is under 100m from the Broads Authority and would have an adverse impact on the setting of the Broads.”