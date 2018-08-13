News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Council tax cold call scam warning

Anthony Carroll

Published: 1:10 AM August 13, 2018    Updated: 8:47 PM October 10, 2020
Scam cold callers have been reported in Great Yarmouth Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A warning has been issued about a council tax cold call scam in the borough of Great Yarmouth.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council has issued the warning after residents reported they had been cold called and told they are paying too much council tax as their property is in the wrong band.

The scam calls then see the householder asked for their card details so the caller can process a refund.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council says none of its staff would could call residents and ask for bank card details.

In a message to residents a statement from the council said: “Scam alert – council tax telephone scam warning.

“There are reports of a council tax telephone scam operating in the local area.

“Residents are asked to remain vigilant against the scam, under which the person calls the householder to query the council tax band for their property.

“The caller then claims the resident has been overpaying their council tax as their property is in the wrong band. The resident is then asked for their card details so the caller can process a “refund”.

“This is a scam. Great Yarmouth Borough Council would not cold-call residents to ask for bank card details.

“You can report fraud to Action Fraud, the national fraud and cybercrime reporting centre by calling 0300 123 2040.”

