Future of Gorleston Ferryside site to be discussed at council meeting

PUBLISHED: 16:57 01 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:57 01 March 2019

The former registry office for Great Yarmouth and Gorleston. Ferryside, High Road, Gorleston. Picture: James Bass

The former registry office for Great Yarmouth and Gorleston. Ferryside, High Road, Gorleston. Picture: James Bass

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2012

The future of the historic Ferryside building in Gorleston which campaigners want to save from demolition is up for discussion next week.

The controversial scheme to put six houses and 28 flats into the landmark site at the top of High Road is on the agenda for a Great Yarmouth Borough Council committee meeting on Wednesday (March 6).

A Norwich-based developer was given the go-ahead years ago to knock the building down and a full application was submitted in 2016 but permission has not yet been granted.

Members of the development control committee will make the final decision.

Ferryside was originally built as a family home but later became the borough’s register office where thousands of couples married.

When the service moved to Great Yarmouth library the building was sold by the county council’s property wing.

In August 2013 planning permission was granted for a change of use to residential.

