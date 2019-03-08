Investigation launched after worker on lawnmower plunges down cliff

The ride-on lawn mower crushed against the wall on Gorleston's seafront. Picture: Liz Coates Archant

An investigation is to be launched after a gardener was involved in a lawnmower cliff plunge at Gorleston.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police, ambulances and the air ambulance on scene at the incident on Gorleston's seafront. Picture: Submitted Police, ambulances and the air ambulance on scene at the incident on Gorleston's seafront. Picture: Submitted

The worker was reportedly cutting the grass along the upper promenade close to the Ravine when he fell some 20ft down the slope and was catapulted onto concrete steps after the machine came to rest on Thursday April 4.

Emergency services rushed to the scene at around 12.02pm.

A spokesman for the ambulance service said: “We were called with reports of a fall at Gorleston beach.

“We sent an ambulance, ambulance officer and the East Anglian air ambulance.

The operation to retrieve the lawnmower gets underway. It was eventually winched back up the cliff Picture: Liz Coates The operation to retrieve the lawnmower gets underway. It was eventually winched back up the cliff Picture: Liz Coates

“One man was taken to James Paget Hospital for further treatment.”

The man is believed to have suffered minor head injuries.

People at the scene said the worker was helped by passers-by and looked to be “in a poorly way.”

A team of three vehicles and six workers from GYB Services helped to winch the vehicle back up the cliffs using heavy machinery.

The drama happened as people were walking their dogs and taking a breezy stroll at the popular spot.

Mothers with young children at the nearby play area said they were shocked to hear of the incident and concerned for the man’s condition.

And in Jay Jays cafe staff said customers had been coming in with different accounts of what had happened.

One man said passers-by had rushed to the injured man’s aid.

A couple walking along the top said they were unaware of the incident but had just been discussing how they wouldn’t like to cut the grassy slopes because it looked too dangerous.

In a statement, Great Yarmouth Borough Council, said: “We are aware that an incident took place at Gorleston seafront today, April 4.

“An operative on a ride-on lawnmower was unfortunately injured and we would like to express our sympathies to him and his family.

“As the operative is an employee of our operational partner, GYB Services Ltd, the council is liaising with GYB Services Ltd for further information around this matter, which will need to be fully investigated.”

Norfolk police were also called to the scene and the coastguard said it assisted with making the area safe and guiding the air ambulance.

The Health and Safety Executive will be informed.