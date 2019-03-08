Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Investigation launched after worker on lawnmower plunges down cliff

PUBLISHED: 16:28 04 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:28 04 April 2019

The ride-on lawn mower crushed against the wall on Gorleston's seafront. Picture: Liz Coates

The ride-on lawn mower crushed against the wall on Gorleston's seafront. Picture: Liz Coates

Archant

An investigation is to be launched after a gardener was involved in a lawnmower cliff plunge at Gorleston.

Police, ambulances and the air ambulance on scene at the incident on Gorleston's seafront. Picture: SubmittedPolice, ambulances and the air ambulance on scene at the incident on Gorleston's seafront. Picture: Submitted

The worker was reportedly cutting the grass along the upper promenade close to the Ravine when he fell some 20ft down the slope and was catapulted onto concrete steps after the machine came to rest on Thursday April 4.

Emergency services rushed to the scene at around 12.02pm.

A spokesman for the ambulance service said: “We were called with reports of a fall at Gorleston beach.

“We sent an ambulance, ambulance officer and the East Anglian air ambulance.

The operation to retrieve the lawnmower gets underway. It was eventually winched back up the cliff Picture: Liz CoatesThe operation to retrieve the lawnmower gets underway. It was eventually winched back up the cliff Picture: Liz Coates

“One man was taken to James Paget Hospital for further treatment.”

The man is believed to have suffered minor head injuries.

People at the scene said the worker was helped by passers-by and looked to be “in a poorly way.”

A team of three vehicles and six workers from GYB Services helped to winch the vehicle back up the cliffs using heavy machinery.

The drama happened as people were walking their dogs and taking a breezy stroll at the popular spot.

Mothers with young children at the nearby play area said they were shocked to hear of the incident and concerned for the man’s condition.

And in Jay Jays cafe staff said customers had been coming in with different accounts of what had happened.

One man said passers-by had rushed to the injured man’s aid.

A couple walking along the top said they were unaware of the incident but had just been discussing how they wouldn’t like to cut the grassy slopes because it looked too dangerous.

In a statement, Great Yarmouth Borough Council, said: “We are aware that an incident took place at Gorleston seafront today, April 4.

“An operative on a ride-on lawnmower was unfortunately injured and we would like to express our sympathies to him and his family.

“As the operative is an employee of our operational partner, GYB Services Ltd, the council is liaising with GYB Services Ltd for further information around this matter, which will need to be fully investigated.”

Norfolk police were also called to the scene and the coastguard said it assisted with making the area safe and guiding the air ambulance.

The Health and Safety Executive will be informed.

Related articles

Most Read

First glimpse at what’s in store for Great Yarmouth’s former M&S as doors re-open

The Marks and Spencer store in the town centre in Great Yarmout before it closed and moved to the out of town Gapton Hall Retail Park. Picture: James Bass

Mother’s heartache after ‘super slimmer’s’ tragic death

The mother and sister of Amy Whitmore have paid warm tribute to the

Smash-and-grab thieves take £1,000 of Adidas clothing from high street shop

Smash-and-grab thieves have targeted Junx Clothing in Gorleston High Street making off with £1,000 of Adidas clothing and shoes Picture: Ben Melhado

Police and air ambulance called after man falls off ride-on lawn mower

Emergency services were called to an incident on Gorleston’s seafront after a man fell off a ride-on lawn mower which dropped off a bank. Picture: Liz Coates

Police vow to fight anti-social behaviour in seaside town after residents raise concerns

Residents in Gorleston have raised concerns over anti-social behaviour in the town. Picture: James Bass

Most Read

First glimpse at what’s in store for Great Yarmouth’s former M&S as doors re-open

The Marks and Spencer store in the town centre in Great Yarmout before it closed and moved to the out of town Gapton Hall Retail Park. Picture: James Bass

Mother’s heartache after ‘super slimmer’s’ tragic death

The mother and sister of Amy Whitmore have paid warm tribute to the

Smash-and-grab thieves take £1,000 of Adidas clothing from high street shop

Smash-and-grab thieves have targeted Junx Clothing in Gorleston High Street making off with £1,000 of Adidas clothing and shoes Picture: Ben Melhado

Police and air ambulance called after man falls off ride-on lawn mower

Emergency services were called to an incident on Gorleston’s seafront after a man fell off a ride-on lawn mower which dropped off a bank. Picture: Liz Coates

Police vow to fight anti-social behaviour in seaside town after residents raise concerns

Residents in Gorleston have raised concerns over anti-social behaviour in the town. Picture: James Bass

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Missing man’s death sparked murder fears on social media, inquest hears

Tony Green's body was found in the River Yare in Great Yarmouth on Saturday September 15, 2018. Picture: Tony Green's family

Investigation launched after worker on lawnmower plunges down cliff

The ride-on lawn mower crushed against the wall on Gorleston's seafront. Picture: Liz Coates

The Caister village survey - tell this newspaper what you think of where you live

What do you love about living in Caister, and what gets your goat? People are being asked for their thoughts via a Your Town survey Picture: Archant

Man knocked unconscious before having cash and mobile phones stolen

A man was attacked and knocked unconscious before having his cash, mobile phones and kindle stolen in Northgate Street, Great Yarmouth, on Saturday, March 30. Picture: Google Maps

Funding boost for two seaside attractions

Great Yarmouth Borough Council secured £100,000 worth of funding to improve two heritage gems in the town. Pictured - The Waterways project manager, Claire Sullivan. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists