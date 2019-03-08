Council to decide on plan for homes at former playing field

Norfolk County Council wants to build 19 homes on the lower section of the John Grant School's playing field Picture: Google Maps Archant

Planners are recommending approval of proposals to build houses on a disused section of a special school's former playing field.

A meeting of Great Yarmouth Borough Council's development control committee on Wednesday (September 11) will hear discussion on the plans, submitted by Norfolk County Council, to build 19 houses on land once part of the John Grant School in Caister.

St Nicholas Drive is a residential street made up of bungalows.

Approval, if granted, would be subject to obligations relating to public open spaces and children's recreation areas.

The council has received 37 objections from neighbours concerned about flooding, privacy, extra traffic, pressure on services and the loss of green space.

Caister Parish Council also object to the development, stating it is a playing field and should remain that way.

