Search

Advanced search

Council to decide on plan for homes at former playing field

PUBLISHED: 10:32 10 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:32 10 September 2019

Norfolk County Council wants to build 19 homes on the lower section of the John Grant School's playing field Picture: Google Maps

Norfolk County Council wants to build 19 homes on the lower section of the John Grant School's playing field Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Planners are recommending approval of proposals to build houses on a disused section of a special school's former playing field.

A meeting of Great Yarmouth Borough Council's development control committee on Wednesday (September 11) will hear discussion on the plans, submitted by Norfolk County Council, to build 19 houses on land once part of the John Grant School in Caister.

St Nicholas Drive is a residential street made up of bungalows.

Approval, if granted, would be subject to obligations relating to public open spaces and children's recreation areas.

The council has received 37 objections from neighbours concerned about flooding, privacy, extra traffic, pressure on services and the loss of green space.

Caister Parish Council also object to the development, stating it is a playing field and should remain that way.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Gorleston pub to reopen under new management

The Tramways pub on Lowestoft Road in Gorleston. Picture: Google Maps.

Man jailed for attempted rape of homeless woman in shop doorway

Ernest Roylance. Picture: Norfolk Police

Could this innovative idea finally be the solution to the ‘hellish’ seagull problem?

Great Yarmouth Borough Councillor Malcolm Bird believes a drone could be the way to tackle the seagull problem in Yarmouth. Picture: Archant

Love Island star reschedules appearance at nightclub

Molly-Mae has cancelled her scheduled appearance at Ocean Room in Gorleston. Credit: ITV Plc

Motorists face diversions as section of A47 shut for roadworks

Motorists will face diversions while Highways England carries out works on the A47 and A143 intersection in Gorleston. Picture: Google Maps.

Most Read

Gorleston pub to reopen under new management

The Tramways pub on Lowestoft Road in Gorleston. Picture: Google Maps.

Man jailed for attempted rape of homeless woman in shop doorway

Ernest Roylance. Picture: Norfolk Police

Could this innovative idea finally be the solution to the ‘hellish’ seagull problem?

Great Yarmouth Borough Councillor Malcolm Bird believes a drone could be the way to tackle the seagull problem in Yarmouth. Picture: Archant

Love Island star reschedules appearance at nightclub

Molly-Mae has cancelled her scheduled appearance at Ocean Room in Gorleston. Credit: ITV Plc

Motorists face diversions as section of A47 shut for roadworks

Motorists will face diversions while Highways England carries out works on the A47 and A143 intersection in Gorleston. Picture: Google Maps.

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Council to decide on plan for homes at former playing field

Norfolk County Council wants to build 19 homes on the lower section of the John Grant School's playing field Picture: Google Maps

Sunday roasts at three Norfolk pubs named among best in UK

A roast dinner at the Anchor Inn in Morston, Norfolk. Picture Anchor Inn.

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Lowestoft Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Norfolk MP made CBE in Theresa May’s resignation honours

Brandon Lewis, MP for Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Eat Norfolk Food and Drink Awards 2019 winners announced

The scene is set at the Eat Norfolk Food and Drink Awards 2019.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists