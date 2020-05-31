Search

Advanced search

Council to resume cutting grass verges as residents vent frustration at “untidiness”

PUBLISHED: 14:48 31 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:16 31 May 2020

Residents have said that their neighbourhood looks a

Residents have said that their neighbourhood looks a "mess" after three months of no verge grass-cutting. Photo: Jason Silom

Archant

A council will resume cutting grass verges this week as residents vent frustration at the borough’s “untidness”.

Residents have said that their neighbourhood looks a Residents have said that their neighbourhood looks a "mess" after three months of no verge grass-cutting. Photo: Kevin Yallop

Across Great Yarmouth, the council will begin cutting grass verges from Monday, June 1, but stressed that “necessary and essential services” will remain priority.

In a statement, the council said: “Grass cutting at open spaces, parks and housing community areas resumed last month. Grass cutting of verges will resume from Monday.

“However, whilst lockdown restrictions have been eased slightly, the council is not operating as normal and grass cutting will be on a less frequent basis.

“On larger verges, initially the border of the verge will be cut to free-up time for crews to attended to more verges across the borough.”

Residents have said that their neighbourhood looks a Residents have said that their neighbourhood looks a "mess" after three months of no verge grass-cutting. Photo: Jason Silom

For residents, the resumption of services can’t come soon enough.

Jason Silom, who has been working near Bately Avenue in Gorleston, said that the grass verges in his neighbourhood were “getting out of control”.

He said: “In some places the grass is knee-high, and it’s perfect cover for dog owners who can’t be bothered to pick up after their pet.

“I don’t understand why the council have been taking care of the clifftops and priory gardens, but not verges around the streets?

Residents have said that their neighbourhood looks a Residents have said that their neighbourhood looks a "mess" after three months of no verge grass-cutting. Photo: Jason Silom

“The longer they leave it the harder the job will be when they do finally tackle them.

“It blocks visibility for drivers and means there’s less space available for children without gardens to play in.

“But beyond that it just looks an absolute mess.”

He added that while many people have “taken it upon themselves” to keep their streets tidy, they shouldn’t have to as “that’s what the council gets paid to do”.

Residents have said that their neighbourhood looks a Residents have said that their neighbourhood looks a "mess" after three months of no verge grass-cutting. Photo: Jason Silom

Cliff Park resident Kevin Yallop also said both he and his neighbours were “frustrated at how untidy the area looks”.

He said: “While out driving there are lots of corners and roundabouts obscured - plus, with the grass being left to grow so long, God knows what’s under there? It’s a health and safety risk.

You may also want to watch:

“I would have attempted to cut it myself but I haven’t got the right equipment.”

Residents have said that their neighbourhood looks a Residents have said that their neighbourhood looks a "mess" after three months of no verge grass-cutting. Photo: Kevin Yallop

This news comes as wildlife campaigners urged Norfolk County Council to cut back on how often they trim the region’s grass verges, with a Norfolk Wildlife Trust spokesman arguing that these can be “fantastic habitats for wildlife”.

Residents have said that their neighbourhood looks a Residents have said that their neighbourhood looks a "mess" after three months of no verge grass-cutting. Photo: Jason Silom

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Great Yarmouth Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Firefighters tackling blaze in Great Yarmouth town centre

Firefighters are dealing with a blaze on Market Row in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Charlie Killick-Catchpole.

Bridge to close for emergency repair work

The bridge will close from 8pm, Tuesday 26 until 5am, Wednesday 27. Photo: Staff

‘The noise would be unbearable’ - Residents object to new outdoor stage at holiday park

Haven Caister Holiday Park. Picture: James Bass

McDonald’s reveals date drive-throughs in Norfolk will reopen

McDonald's drive-thrus across Norfolk are set to reopen next week. Pic: Archant

Fire crew tackles blaze at beach dunes

The fire at Winterton Dunes was attended by one appliance from Martham. An eyewitness said the flames were brought under control

Most Read

Firefighters tackling blaze in Great Yarmouth town centre

Firefighters are dealing with a blaze on Market Row in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Charlie Killick-Catchpole.

Bridge to close for emergency repair work

The bridge will close from 8pm, Tuesday 26 until 5am, Wednesday 27. Photo: Staff

‘The noise would be unbearable’ - Residents object to new outdoor stage at holiday park

Haven Caister Holiday Park. Picture: James Bass

McDonald’s reveals date drive-throughs in Norfolk will reopen

McDonald's drive-thrus across Norfolk are set to reopen next week. Pic: Archant

Fire crew tackles blaze at beach dunes

The fire at Winterton Dunes was attended by one appliance from Martham. An eyewitness said the flames were brought under control

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

‘How could you do that to children?’ - Family’s lockdown hot tub stolen during midnight raid

Marie Corbett's children Morgan, 9, Marley, 2, and Willow, 7, enjoying their hot tub in Great Yarmouth before it was stolen on May 30. Picture: Marie Corbett.

Council to resume cutting grass verges as residents vent frustration at “untidiness”

Residents have said that their neighbourhood looks a

Hospital providing home birth service again

One of the new birthing rooms, part of the Dolphin Suite (Midwifery led birthing unit) at the James Paget University Hospital, Gorleston.

Visitors flock to beach as more fine weather expected for Sunday

Ted Morgan, one of the RNLI lifeguards back on duty at Sea Palling beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

New video spreads rail safety message for youngsters in summer

Trains are still running across the region. Picture: PAUL GEATER
Drive 24