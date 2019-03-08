Yarmouth council to decide on Marina Centre funding

Artist's impression of proposed new Marina Centre in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council. Archant

A new leisure centre in a Norfolk town could move a step closer to reality when councillors are asked to agree on funding and submit a planning application.

Artist's impression of proposed new Marina Centre in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council decided last year to rebuild rather than refurbish the Marina Centre, the leisure complex on the town's seafront.

Public feedback on the design, gathered during two weeks of consultation in March, was considered by the council last month and has helped shape the look of the plans.

The proposal has not been without its critics, with concerns raised about the loss of facilities while the centre is out of action, while financial difficulties around the closure have also held the scheme up.

On Thursday (June 27), full council will be asked to start the formal planning process, with the aim of submitting a planning application next month.

Artist's impression of proposed new Marina Centre in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council.

The councillors will also be asked to allocate funding to demolish the existing centre and build the new complex, subject to planning permission.

The total project cost is approximately £25.9m.

If the plan is approved the Marina Centre will close to the public on October 31 for the initial demolition work, with the Retroskate park remaining open for the roller-skating gala on November 9 and 10, before full demolition over the winter.

Updated artist's impressions of the centre have been revealed.

The designs include two water flumes, a splash pad, learner pool with moveable floor and a six-lane 25m pool with full disabled access.

Cllr Carl Smith and Cllr Trevor Wainwright, leaders of the main political groups, said: "The full council meeting is a crucial next step in bringing forward this amazing state-of-the-art water and leisure complex, which will enhance the year-round visitor economy, support further investment on the seafront and boost community health and well-being across our borough.

"Full council has already considered the public feedback from March, and it's clear that people really welcome this significant investment and are excited about the many benefits it will bring for the seafront and whole borough for decades to come.

"Feedback has been valuable in helping to shape the project and finalise the designs for the landmark building, which look really impressive in the updated artist's impressions.

"While we appreciate there will be unavoidable temporary disruption for users, which we will work our hardest to minimise, this is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to build a 21st century facility for future generations of residents and visitors, for our children and grandchildren. We need to grasp it with both hands."