Anger over mistakes to improvements on busy town car park

PUBLISHED: 05:35 05 November 2020 | UPDATED: 05:35 05 November 2020

The car park in Roman Place, Great Yarmouth, where businesses have blasted 'selfish' drivers for blocking others in. GYBC has plans to make improvements Picture: Liz Coates

The car park in Roman Place, Great Yarmouth, where businesses have blasted 'selfish' drivers for blocking others in. GYBC has plans to make improvements Picture: Liz Coates

Archant

Borough councillors have hit out at Norfolk County Council after its technical blunder means a “bugbear” seaside car park will not be resurfaced any time soon.

The entrance to Roman Place which has long been a source of frustration for businesses in Regent Road who need access to their premises Picture: Liz Coates

At a meeting of Great Yarmouth Borough Council’s environment committee on November 4, borough councillors were told the “micropore” material county council engineers planned to use for the Roman Place car park, off Regent Road, was “not fit for purpose”.

Kerry Robinson-Payne, councillor for the Nelson Ward, said the news was “disappointing” and “a real let down”, and that she and her colleagues had questioned the suitability of the material months ago.

Business owners have often complained they cannot access their own garages, and that the poorly-maintained site is a “blight” on the area. One resident, last year, said the car park was “absolute chaos”.

Miranda Lee, an officer for GYBC, said: “Unfortunately, the engineers had only trialled the material on pavements when we agreed to use it, but they’ve since realised it’s not possible for a car parking space where cars are turning and rotating.

Pitr Bazior, Ilir Berdica, and Damon Tran welcome council efforts to regulate parking in Roman Place which has been an issue for decades Picture: Liz Coates

“We do not have the budget to resurface with a different material.

“Instead, we are proposing to fix potholes, re-line existing spaces, replace the signage and do a general tidy up.

“The current restrictions will remain - 24 hours parking with no return for 12 hours - instead of the new 90-min restriction from 9-7pm and permit-only areas we discussed in the last meeting.

Roman Place in Great Yarmouth town centre where there is an issue with parking. Photos: Supplied

“This is good in some ways at the scaled-back approach will be less disruptive for businesses and residents”.

But councillors were not impressed with the “revised proposals”, with Ms Robinson-Payne calling the Regent Road car park “a real bugbear”.

“This part of the county is often forgotten about and someone needs to take responsibility”, she said.

Carl Annison added: “I said from the beginning this material wouldn’t be appropriate. You might as well throw a whole load of digestive biscuits in the car park and get people to drive over them.”

Meanwhile James Bensly, who called the car park “a real thorn” in councillors’ side, said he felt the county council were “kicking the can down the road”.

Nevertheless, councillors voted unanimously to begin work on the “scaled back” improvements - as well as a recommendation to ask Norfolk County Council’s infrastructure steering group to consider resurfacing work in the future.

'It went a bit mad' - seaside shoppers race to beat lockdown in town centre

Primrose and Richard Burton of Sentiments in Great Yarmouth. The shop had a busy morning as people try to cram in their Christmas shopping before the second national lockdown Picture: Liz Coates

'Absolutely epic' - Man spends £32k building his own Knight Rider car

Paul Nicholls, from Great Yarmouth, has spent £32k building lifesize replica of Knightrider car, popularized in the 80s on the famous TV show with David Hasselhoff. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Great Yarmouth's streets with highest crime revealed to be in two most deprived wards

Police attending an incident on Dene Side in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

How many people are in hospital now compared to the first lockdown?

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, James Paget Hospital and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Picture: Brittany Woodman/Sonya Duncan

Hospital reveals extent of Covid second wave as country heads into second lockdown

Brandon Lewis' local hospital, the James Paget at Gorleston Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘It went a bit mad’ - seaside shoppers race to beat lockdown in town centre

Primrose and Richard Burton of Sentiments in Great Yarmouth. The shop had a busy morning as people try to cram in their Christmas shopping before the second national lockdown Picture: Liz Coates

‘Absolutely epic’ - Man spends £32k building his own Knight Rider car

Paul Nicholls, from Great Yarmouth, has spent £32k building lifesize replica of Knightrider car, popularized in the 80s on the famous TV show with David Hasselhoff. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Great Yarmouth’s streets with highest crime revealed to be in two most deprived wards

Police attending an incident on Dene Side in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

How many people are in hospital now compared to the first lockdown?

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, James Paget Hospital and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Picture: Brittany Woodman/Sonya Duncan

Hospital reveals extent of Covid second wave as country heads into second lockdown

Brandon Lewis' local hospital, the James Paget at Gorleston Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

