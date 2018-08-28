Seven arrests over county lines drug dealing in targeted operation

Police during an Operation Gravity drugs raid. Operation Gravity is Norfolk Police's response to county lines drug dealing. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Seven people have been arrested in connection with county lines drug dealing after a joint operation from the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit.

On Tuesday and Wednesday of this week, 23 properties were searched and 61 arrests made across the eastern region.

More than 200 officers from seven forces - Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex, Hertforshire, Kent, Norfollk and Suffolk, were supported by the Met Police and National Crime Agency in the operation.

More than 1,000 wraps of Class A drugs were also seized along with cannabis, knives and imitation firearms, and around £20,000 in cash.

As part of the cross-border operation, seven arrests were made in Norfolk.

In Norwich a man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class B drug and a woman in her late teens was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cannabis.

Five arrests in Great Yarmouth included a man in his 40s arrested on suspicion with possession with intent to supply Class B drugs.

A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A drug and a man in his 30s arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

A woman in her late teens was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug.

A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of being unfit to drive through drugs and possession of an offensive weapon.

Temporary Assistant Chief Constable for ERSOU, Simon Parkes, said: “County drugs lines have a significant impact on towns across the eastern region and drive a wide range of criminality. This is why we’re working together as police forces and a regional organised crime unit, alongside the National Crime Agency, to disrupt those who run and profit from them and to safeguard those affected.

“We’re really pleased with the results of this co-ordinated response to an issue which causes serious harm to our communities; this has been the product of months of hard work by officers. We have targeted those controlling county lines due to the links with the exploitation of vulnerable people, the pedalling of dangerous and illicit substances, and associated violence.

“The success of these types of operations replies upon communities working with their local police officers, providing information to help identify those dealing the drugs in their area as well as those who are vulnerable and being exploited, so if you do have any concerns in your area please do contact your local force on 101.”