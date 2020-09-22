Search

‘Line holder’ jailed for supplying drugs in Great Yarmouth

PUBLISHED: 18:02 22 September 2020 | UPDATED: 18:02 22 September 2020

Ashton Cooper, 23, from London, has been jailed for four years for supplying heroin and cocaine into Great Yarmouth. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

A man has been jailed for supplying crack cocaine and heroin.

Ashton Cooper, 23, from Woolwich in London, was sentenced to four years in prison at Norwich Crown Court on Monday (September 21) after pleading guilty to two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs at a previous hearing.

Cooper was arrested in London on January 30 this year following a joint investigation between the Norfolk Constabulary and the Metropolitan Police under Operation Orochi.

Operation Orochi focuses on analysing mobile phone data to identify those managing and controlling County Lines.

The investigation into Cooper identified he was the line holder for the ‘LJ’ dealer group, suppling crack cocaine and heroin into Great Yarmouth between November 21, 2019, and January 27, 2020.

Officers discovered the line had made and received more than 20,500 texts and calls between that time period.

Detective Sergeant Craig Bidwell from the County Lines Team at Norfolk Police said: “This investigation is another example of how, by working together, forces are able to permanently shut down County Lines at their source.”

