Couple mark golden wedding recreating Yarmouth honeymoon rollercoaster ride
- Credit: PA
A couple celebrated their golden wedding anniversary by recreating one of the favourite parts of their honeymoon - a ride on Great Yarmouth's famous rollercoaster.
Peter and Christine Draper marked their 50 years together by hurtling around the rollercoaster at Yarmouth's Pleasure Beach, just as they had half a century earlier.
In 1971, the couple chose a Hemsby honeymoon after tying the knot in Essex, where the pair are from.
They decided to mark their golden wedding anniversary by going back on the wooden rollercoaster - for the first time since their honeymoon during a day out with their children and grandchildren.
Mr Draper, 69, said: "We loved going on it. We always thought it was faster at the back than the front but that isn't the case.
You may also want to watch:
"We did think about moving here but we ended up emigrating to Australia. We just love the atmosphere in Great Yarmouth.
"We thought we might spend our golden wedding in Jamaica, but Great Yarmouth comes a close second."
Most Read
- 1 Seven Covid-positive patients die in a week at Norfolk hospital
- 2 Can you find the missing Yarmouth snails?
- 3 Norfolk family petrol bombed caravan and attacked sisters with brooms
- 4 Immersive 'sound walk' coming to Great Yarmouth high street
- 5 Mixed views as gaming centre approved for former New Look store
- 6 East coast swimmers land gold for Paralympics GB at Tokyo 2020
- 7 Slow moving traffic across Norfolk and disruption following crash
- 8 Bank holiday traffic begins to build in Norfolk
- 9 'It was mob rule' - residents' relief after pub's hours cut
- 10 Mysterious lights appear in skies over Great Yarmouth
Mrs Draper, 66, added: "It was fun. I was a bit nervous before I went on it but once the ride started, it was fine. I would go on it again."
The couple have moved back to England from Australia and now visit Yarmouth at least once a year.
Jamie Jones, director of Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach, said: "The day brought back a lot of nostalgia for them. It is a really exciting day for them, and I am glad they have enjoyed their day here."
The Pleasure Beach's roller coaster is a Grade II listed building and one of only a handful of traditional wooden rollercoasters still in operation in the UK.
Built in France in 1928, it featured in the Colonial Exhibition in Paris.
The Pleasure Beach bought the huge Scenic Railway, built specially for the exhibition by Herr Erich Heidrich, a German expert in the field, and the ride was dismantled and brought to Yarmouth.
It was rebuilt at the Pleasure Beach, opening in 1932 and delighting thrill-seekers ever since.
In 1982 the band Madness filmed part of their video for their number one single House of Fun on the rollercoaster.