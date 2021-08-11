Published: 1:54 PM August 11, 2021

The couple discovered sodden floorboards by the front door after peeling back the carpet. - Credit: Chris Cook

Sodden floorboards, single duvets on a double bed and a carpet covered in pet fur were among the problems encountered by a Norfolk couple at their holiday apartment.

Chris Cook and wife Lizzie, from Catfield, near Stalham, paid £705 for an apartment in Alnwick, Northumberland, from July 17-24.

They stayed at Fenkle Apartment, a holiday property offered by Original Cottages, a company based in Reepham, which has since offered compensation for the nightmare stay.

The couple stayed at Fenkle Apartment in Alnwick, Northumberland. - Credit: Chris Cook

“The pictures looked absolutely fine, but when we got there - Lizzie, my wife - she sat on the sofa and had an allergic reaction after 10-20 minutes,” said Mr Cook, who said the reaction was brought on by pet hairs on the carpet.

“It hadn’t been hoovered at all, and I just thought ‘that’s not great’,” said Mr Cook, who said that by the time the company offered to send a housekeeper round, he had already hoovered the carpeting himself.

Mr Cook decided to hoover the carpet himself upon arrival, after discovering it was covered in pet fur. - Credit: Chris Cook

You may also want to watch:

The couple found their double bed had been fitted with a stretched single sheet, and two single duvets on top, and they also found it impossible to close the shower door.

Of most concern to Mr Cook however was that by the front door to the apartment, sodden floorboards were hidden under a carpet, which had been repaired with cardboard and newspaper.

“I put my foot through them twice,” said Mr Cook.

“We were just careful not to stand on any of that area, which was literally about a foot from the door.”

The couple discovered sodden floorboards by the front door after peeling back the carpet. - Credit: Chris Cook

“It just stank down there. We’ve been airing our coats for the last two weeks.

“We’ve had to wash some - it’s even gotten into the waterproof coats, it's really bizarre.”

In a statement, a spokesperson for Original Cottages said: “As a family owned company, delivering a quality experience for all holiday makers is of great importance to us and we are saddened to hear of Mr Cook’s recent experience in Northumberland.

“On being made aware of this, we immediately offered a £50 account credit which Mr Cooper accepted and we are in touch with the homeowner to rectify the concerns raised.

“We work with all our homeowners to ensure that our guests have a clean and comfortable stay by providing written guidance, as well as monitoring and sharing all guest reviews and feedback.”