Sodden floorboards and pet fur - couple's holiday let nightmare
- Credit: Chris Cook
Sodden floorboards, single duvets on a double bed and a carpet covered in pet fur were among the problems encountered by a Norfolk couple at their holiday apartment.
Chris Cook and wife Lizzie, from Catfield, near Stalham, paid £705 for an apartment in Alnwick, Northumberland, from July 17-24.
They stayed at Fenkle Apartment, a holiday property offered by Original Cottages, a company based in Reepham, which has since offered compensation for the nightmare stay.
“The pictures looked absolutely fine, but when we got there - Lizzie, my wife - she sat on the sofa and had an allergic reaction after 10-20 minutes,” said Mr Cook, who said the reaction was brought on by pet hairs on the carpet.
“It hadn’t been hoovered at all, and I just thought ‘that’s not great’,” said Mr Cook, who said that by the time the company offered to send a housekeeper round, he had already hoovered the carpeting himself.
You may also want to watch:
The couple found their double bed had been fitted with a stretched single sheet, and two single duvets on top, and they also found it impossible to close the shower door.
Of most concern to Mr Cook however was that by the front door to the apartment, sodden floorboards were hidden under a carpet, which had been repaired with cardboard and newspaper.
Most Read
- 1 Seaside Banksy 'brought to life' by local street artist
- 2 Man, 24, remains in custody after flat fire started in bike storage area
- 3 WATCH: Basking shark spotted off Norfolk coast
- 4 On your bike? Over 33km of safe cycling routes for coastal town
- 5 OPINION - Banksy or not, we're focusing on the wrong thing
- 6 Man's joy at Banksy artwork on his house
- 7 Excitement as four possible Banksy pieces discovered in coastal towns
- 8 Teenage motorcyclist and pedestrian hurt in seafront crash
- 9 'Pleased to be back' - veteran councillor reinstated after probe
- 10 Urgent warning to stay away from seal pups
“I put my foot through them twice,” said Mr Cook.
“We were just careful not to stand on any of that area, which was literally about a foot from the door.”
“It just stank down there. We’ve been airing our coats for the last two weeks.
“We’ve had to wash some - it’s even gotten into the waterproof coats, it's really bizarre.”
In a statement, a spokesperson for Original Cottages said: “As a family owned company, delivering a quality experience for all holiday makers is of great importance to us and we are saddened to hear of Mr Cook’s recent experience in Northumberland.
“On being made aware of this, we immediately offered a £50 account credit which Mr Cooper accepted and we are in touch with the homeowner to rectify the concerns raised.
“We work with all our homeowners to ensure that our guests have a clean and comfortable stay by providing written guidance, as well as monitoring and sharing all guest reviews and feedback.”