News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Seven Covid-positive patients die in a week at Norfolk hospital

Author Picture Icon

Reece Hanson

Published: 12:13 PM August 28, 2021   
Gorleston's James Paget University Hospital has 100 empty beds and is stressing they are very much o

Gorleston's James Paget University Hospital has 100 empty beds and is stressing they are very much open to patients Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

A man in his 40s was among seven patients have died within a week at the James Paget University Hospital after testing positive for Covid-19.

On Monday, August 23, the hospital confirmed five patients had died after testing positive, including two men in their 80s, a woman in her 70s, and man in his 60s and a man in his 40s. 

Two more patients, both men, one aged in their 80s and the other in their 70s, died earlier this week, the hospital announced on Friday.

A spokesperson for the hospital said: "Sadly, we can confirm two men who were being cared for at the JPUH, who had tested positive for Covid-19, have died.

"The patients were a man in his 80s and a man in his 70s and both had underlying health conditions.

"Their families have been informed and our thoughts and condolences are with them."

Most Read

  1. 1 Norfolk family petrol bombed caravan and attacked sisters with brooms
  2. 2 Can you find the missing Yarmouth snails?
  3. 3 'It was mob rule' - residents' relief after pub's hours cut
  1. 4 Bank holiday traffic begins to build in Norfolk
  2. 5 Do you remember Gorleston's old railway station?
  3. 6 Mixed views as gaming centre approved for former New Look store
  4. 7 Slow moving traffic across Norfolk and disruption following crash
  5. 8 'Galling' figures show up to 45 staff abused a month at Norfolk hospital
  6. 9 Has the mystery of lights in the Great Yarmouth sky been solved?
  7. 10 Mysterious lights appear in skies over Great Yarmouth
Gorleston News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ian Kettle wins £182,232 at Grosvenor Casino in Great Yarmouth

Holidaymaker wins £180k at Yarmouth casino

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
The Ladybird guest house at Wellesley Road in Great Yarmouth.

Two guest houses by the sea up for sale at auction

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Bid to knock down Gorleston seafront home

Bid to bulldoze 'charming' seafront home

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Cancer Research UK currently funds around 50% of all cancer research in the UK. The Great Yarmouth s

New coffee shop plans for Great Yarmouth retail park

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon