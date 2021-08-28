Seven Covid-positive patients die in a week at Norfolk hospital
- Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019
A man in his 40s was among seven patients have died within a week at the James Paget University Hospital after testing positive for Covid-19.
On Monday, August 23, the hospital confirmed five patients had died after testing positive, including two men in their 80s, a woman in her 70s, and man in his 60s and a man in his 40s.
Two more patients, both men, one aged in their 80s and the other in their 70s, died earlier this week, the hospital announced on Friday.
A spokesperson for the hospital said: "Sadly, we can confirm two men who were being cared for at the JPUH, who had tested positive for Covid-19, have died.
"The patients were a man in his 80s and a man in his 70s and both had underlying health conditions.
"Their families have been informed and our thoughts and condolences are with them."
