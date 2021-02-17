Hospital reports another 28 Covid-related deaths

Published: 5:10 PM February 17, 2021

Another 28 deaths have been recorded in the second week of February at Gorleston's James Paget University Hospital. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

A Norfolk hospital has recorded another 28 deaths with Covid-19 in the second week of February.

It means the month is already the third most deadly of the whole pandemic with another two weeks to go.

So far 54 patients at the James Paget University Hospital have died within 28 days of a positive Covid test this month.

The figure is higher than every month for the pandemic apart from January (109) and April (76).

From February 1 to 7, the hospital recorded 26 deaths.

A further 28 were recorded from February 7 to 14.

The deadliest day of the month was February 8 when seven deaths were recorded, although that figure could be revised as tests are processed.

Up to February 15 338 patients have died with Covid at the JPUH, 595 at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, 433 at the Queen Elizabeth in Kings Lynn, and 69 in other settings.

The worst seven days at the JPUH for Covid deaths were during the week ending January 18 when 41 people died.

The highest during the first wave was 23 on April 14.

The worst seven days in February ended on February 9 with 36 deaths.

However, the number of Covid patients in the county’s hospitals has dropped by a third since January 8 and with case numbers dropping due to the effects of lockdown and the vaccination rollout a decline in the number of deaths is expected to follow.

And the vaccine does seem to be having an affect on deaths in Norfolk’s care homes, with 31 recorded in the week ending February 12, compared to 54 the week before, and more than 100 the week before that.

Announcing the deaths, including ten on February 14, the JPUH said all the patients - ranging from a man in his 50s to a woman in her 90s - had underlying health issues.

It added: "Their families have been informed and our thoughts and condolences are with them."

The number of cases across the borough has fallen significantly across the borough with most areas recording few than 150 cases per 100,000 in the week February 5 to 12.

Numbers, however, remain higher in Yarmouth Central and Northgate recording 211.8 cases per 100,000.







