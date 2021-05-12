The challenges of May 17 re-opening - including keeping people sat down

Published: 12:51 PM May 12, 2021

Bradley Fish and his fiancee Laura in the karaoke booth at The Jube which is reopening for snooker and a full programme of quizzes and entertainment from Monday May 17. - Credit: Archant

Great Yarmouth, along with the rest of the country, will take its third major step out of lockdown on Monday.

It means people can hug friends and family indoors, have a meal or a drink inside, visit the theatre and cinema, and play bingo.

However the rule of six still applies and there will be no standing around or going up to the bar as people will still need to be served at tables, as they have been outside since April 12.

For businesses across the borough it means a last minute frenzy of activity.

The restaurant is along Baker Street at the former St John Ambulance training unit. The owners are looking to recruit staff both for the market stalls and the new restaurant. Photo: Sarah Louise Robinson - Credit: Archant

At Coral Bay in Gorleston's Baker Street staff were being trained and getting to know their way around a new menu.

The Jamaican restaurant won a following of fans on Great Yarmouth's Market but since finding a permanent home has only been able to offer take-away in line with restrictions.

Ahead of Monday's full opening for the first time there was plenty to do but co-owner Sarah Robinson said she was excited to be able to finally fully open.

You may also want to watch:

With pubs and restaurants, hotels and guest houses all preparing to open up - many with new looks and makeovers - bingo halls, arcades, theatres and cinemas are also welcoming back the public.

Patrick Duffy of Palace Bingo has taken the coronavirus threat seriously from the start and is looking forward to welcoming back players on May 17. - Credit: Archant

At Palace Bingo owner Patrick Duffy said he was putting out balloons to make an event of May 17, a date that will have been ringed on bingo fans' calendars for months.

The venue opens at 10.30am with Mr Duffy expecting some early arrivals keen to get back on the ball.

At The Jube in Market Gates Bradley Fish said he couldn't wait to welcome players back to the baize after his snooker tables had been off limits since December 24 when the last ball was struck.

He expected all six tables, all of which had been refurbished, to be busy from 11am on Monday.

Behind the scenes there was plenty to do with staff training, restocking, and getting all the tills up and running.

These snooker tables at The Jube in Great Yarmouth will see play for the first time since December 24 when people can pick up a cue again on Monday May 17. - Credit: Bradley Fish

Being able to open the outside terrace since April 12 had helped to ease them back in and remind people they were still there, while some pubs sadly hadn't made it.

With cabaret, quizzes and cocktails also coming back he said the biggest problem would be keeping people sat down.

"For the next month it is still table service and the rule of six and no dancing, so that will be the biggest thing," he added, although being able to reopen was "a massive relief."