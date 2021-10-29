News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Covid vaccine centre cancels bookings

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 9:48 PM October 29, 2021
A walk-in vaccine centre opened at Market Gates in Great Yarmouth as part of the 'Grab a Jab' drive.

All of tomorrow's (Saturday, October 30) Covid-19 vaccination bookings at Market Gates in Great Yarmouth have been cancelled. - Credit: Neil Didsbury

Covid-19 vaccination bookings at Market Gates in Great Yarmouth are set for a short period of disruption starting from tomorrow (Saturday, October 30).

Due to staffing issues, all of Saturday's appointments have been cancelled, while the centre will also be temporarily closed from Monday, November 1 until Friday, November 5.

Additional booking slots are now available on Sunday, October 31 at both Market Gates centres as well as the Louise Hamilton Centre on the James Paget University Hospital site.

Staff from the James Paget Hospital are contacting people to reschedule bookings, however, if anyone impacted by cancellations has not been contacted, they should rebook via the National Booking System.

Additional slots to cover to cover these cancellations are now available each day at the Louise Hamilton Centre.

Great Yarmouth News

