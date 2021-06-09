Published: 2:42 PM June 9, 2021

A herd of cows on a country path off Common Road in Hemsby in June 2020. - Credit: Archant

Two women were seriously injured after being trampled by cows on a country path.

Norfolk Police have said that officers were called to Common Road in Hemsby shortly before 11am on Monday, May 29, following concerns for the safety of two women who were injured after encountering a herd of the animals.

A commonly-used footpath runs along the road and across an adjacent field where cows are put out to graze in the summer months.

A gateway to a parish trail off Common Road in Hemsby, where two women were trampled on by some cows on May 29. - Credit: Google Maps

Both women suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries as a result of the incident.

The East of England Ambulance Service sent two ambulances, an ambulance officer and the East Anglian Air Ambulance to the scene.

The women were treated at the scene, then transported by road to the James Paget hospital for further assessment and care.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) is currently investigating the incident.



