Football ground targeted by police in anti-social behaviour crackdown

PUBLISHED: 16:19 26 June 2019

Wellesley Sports Ground. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Wellesley Sports Ground. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Police have stepped up patrols at a sports and football hub in a crackdown on alcohol-related issues.

Great Yarmouth Police confirmed on Twitter they would be mounting high-visibility patrols at the Wellesley Recreation Ground, home to the town's Bloaters football club.

It comes after a horrified parent watched drugs being "openly sold" at another nearby park, those who bought substances reportedly heading towards the Wellesley to take them.

The tweet sent on Wednesday June 26 read: "High-visibility patrols around the Wellesley recreational ground after reports of ASB and alcohol related issues - those taking part in these activities are not welcome and will be removed. #BetterYarmouth."

Sgt Dan Smith said the problems at the Wellesley were "periodical" adding that the idea of the patrols was to "nip in the bud" any bad behaviour before it escalated.

He said: "We have ongoing complaints about anti-social behaviour and we have been working with the council on some long term solutions.

"All we are doing are some extra patrols and using powers to move on young people if they are being anti-social.

"We are also speaking with youth groups."

He added the problems were mostly "low-level" and that the council had started to lock the gates earlier to keep a lid on problems.

The Wellesley ground includes an all-weather athletics track, football grandstand, new 3G multi-sports facility and tennis court.

Its Grade II listed wooden grandstand is a rare survival and key heritage asset.

