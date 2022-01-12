Inquest hears Great Yarmouth man died in flat aged 33

A 33-year-old Great Yarmouth man took his own life by overdosing on medication, a coroner has concluded.

Craig Forrest died in his flat on Middlegate that he shared with his mother on April 24, 2021.

An inquest into his death heard he was very overweight and suffered from a prolapsed disc in his back.

He also stayed indoors and had said he felt lonely and isolated.

Mr Forrest's cause of death was given as the toxic effects of an overdose, with a possible link to his morbidity.

Area coroner Yvonne Lake said: "Mr Forrest took his own life but there is no evidence as to intent."

His mother Brigitte described her son as a "very happy person" who "loved animals".

