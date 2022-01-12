News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Inquest hears Great Yarmouth man died in flat aged 33

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 11:53 AM January 12, 2022
Middlegate sign on road.

Craig Forrest lived on Middlegate - Credit: James Weeds

A 33-year-old Great Yarmouth man took his own life by overdosing on medication, a coroner has concluded.

Craig Forrest died in his flat on Middlegate that he shared with his mother on April 24, 2021.  

An inquest into his death heard he was very overweight and suffered from a prolapsed disc in his back.

He also stayed indoors and had said he felt lonely and isolated.

Mr Forrest's cause of death was given as the toxic effects of an overdose, with a possible link to his morbidity.

Area coroner Yvonne Lake said: "Mr Forrest took his own life but there is no evidence as to intent."

His mother Brigitte described her son as a "very happy person" who "loved animals".

If you need help or support, please contact the Samaritans on 116 123 or Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline on 0808 196 3494 both 24/7.

Most Read

  1. 1 National pizza chain heading to 'refined' Great Yarmouth street
  2. 2 Cowboy builder Kyle Muir admits fleecing customers out of £48,300
  3. 3 'I feel like a leper' - Unvaccinated woman tells of jab status reaction
  1. 4 WATCH: Police chase driver careers wrong way through roadworks
  2. 5 Man with links to Norfolk wanted by police
  3. 6 Magnolia Gardens: 665 Caister homes decision in March at earliest
  4. 7 Horror circus show loved by Simon Cowell to visit Great Yarmouth
  5. 8 Banksy: Merrivale stable going under the hammer in Newcastle
  6. 9 Man arrested after police chase ends in crash near seafront
  7. 10 TV aerial man retires after 55 years working in Great Yarmouth area

Alternatively download the Stay Alive app if you are having thoughts of suicide or if you are concerned about someone else.

Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Gable End Hotel, North Drive, Great Yarmouth, Norfolk

Seafront hotel in Great Yarmouth on the market for £550k

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
South Bank Parade

Gallery

How has Great Yarmouth changed over the last decade?

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Richard Dye lived in Beighton Road in Acle

Acle man died from multiple injuries after being found on A47

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon
The Cliff Park School class of 1987.

Nostalgia | Gallery

Say cheese! Are you in these Great Yarmouth school photos from the 1980s?

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon