Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Roundabout on A47 blocked after crane slips from lorry bed

PUBLISHED: 11:02 27 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:32 27 August 2019

The roundabout on the A47 in Acle was blocked on Monday night after a crane slipped from a lorry. Picture: Submitted

The roundabout on the A47 in Acle was blocked on Monday night after a crane slipped from a lorry. Picture: Submitted

A roundabout on the A47 was blocked for almost an hour after a crane slipped from a lorry bed.

A crane slipped from a lorry bed after an incident on the A47 near Acle. Credit: Submitted.A crane slipped from a lorry bed after an incident on the A47 near Acle. Credit: Submitted.

Police were called to the incident off the Acle Straight at just after 7pm on Monday evening.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said motorists experienced delays in the area until the roundabout was cleared at 7.40pm.

A picture from the scene shows a second crane towering above the lorry in attempt to secure the dislodged crane to the vehicle.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Man married ‘woman of his dreams’ at bedside hours before dying from cancer

Jonathan Thomas, from Great Yarmouth, with his wife Joanna. Photo: Jane Soares

Bomb disposal called after mortar shells found on Norfolk beach

The bomb disposal team were called to Winterton beach after mortar shells were found Credit: Mark Williams-Cook

Technical problems ‘ruin’ new Quentin Tarantino film at Gorleston cinema

Jeanette Spicer, Tulsa Lange, and Aaron Spicer. PHOTO: Aaron Spicer

Roundabout on A47 blocked after crane slips from lorry bed

The roundabout on the A47 in Acle was blocked on Monday night after a crane slipped from a lorry. Picture: Submitted

Attraction breaks records as families enjoy bank holiday of ‘amazing weather’

Brothers Theo, left, and Carson spent some time in the sun during the bank holiday weekend in north Norfolk. Photo: Peter Whittleton

Most Read

Man married ‘woman of his dreams’ at bedside hours before dying from cancer

Jonathan Thomas, from Great Yarmouth, with his wife Joanna. Photo: Jane Soares

Bomb disposal called after mortar shells found on Norfolk beach

The bomb disposal team were called to Winterton beach after mortar shells were found Credit: Mark Williams-Cook

Technical problems ‘ruin’ new Quentin Tarantino film at Gorleston cinema

Jeanette Spicer, Tulsa Lange, and Aaron Spicer. PHOTO: Aaron Spicer

Roundabout on A47 blocked after crane slips from lorry bed

The roundabout on the A47 in Acle was blocked on Monday night after a crane slipped from a lorry. Picture: Submitted

Attraction breaks records as families enjoy bank holiday of ‘amazing weather’

Brothers Theo, left, and Carson spent some time in the sun during the bank holiday weekend in north Norfolk. Photo: Peter Whittleton

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Join the team who help to track down wanted criminals and disrupt the work of thieves

Gorleston CCTV is on the lookout for more volunteers to help to keep the community safe. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Final approval for new £26m leisure facility could be granted before end of year

An artist's impression of what the new centre on the Golden Mile could look like from the beach Picture: GYBC

Delays expected as busy Great Yarmouth road set for Third River Crossing survey works

Illustrative design to show one of the opening mechanisms being considered for the third river crossing in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Norfolk County Council

Roundabout on A47 blocked after crane slips from lorry bed

The roundabout on the A47 in Acle was blocked on Monday night after a crane slipped from a lorry. Picture: Submitted

Future plans revealed for more of county’s axed children’s centres

Protests against children's centre closures at County Hall Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists