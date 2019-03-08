Roundabout on A47 blocked after crane slips from lorry bed

The roundabout on the A47 in Acle was blocked on Monday night after a crane slipped from a lorry. Picture: Submitted

A roundabout on the A47 was blocked for almost an hour after a crane slipped from a lorry bed.

A crane slipped from a lorry bed after an incident on the A47 near Acle. Credit: Submitted. A crane slipped from a lorry bed after an incident on the A47 near Acle. Credit: Submitted.

Police were called to the incident off the Acle Straight at just after 7pm on Monday evening.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said motorists experienced delays in the area until the roundabout was cleared at 7.40pm.

A picture from the scene shows a second crane towering above the lorry in attempt to secure the dislodged crane to the vehicle.

