Roundabout on A47 blocked after crane slips from lorry bed
PUBLISHED: 11:02 27 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:32 27 August 2019
A roundabout on the A47 was blocked for almost an hour after a crane slipped from a lorry bed.
A crane slipped from a lorry bed after an incident on the A47 near Acle. Credit: Submitted.
Police were called to the incident off the Acle Straight at just after 7pm on Monday evening.
A spokesman for Norfolk Police said motorists experienced delays in the area until the roundabout was cleared at 7.40pm.
A picture from the scene shows a second crane towering above the lorry in attempt to secure the dislodged crane to the vehicle.