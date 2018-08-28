Search

Crash on A47 at Acle Straight

PUBLISHED: 20:38 06 January 2019 | UPDATED: 20:38 06 January 2019

The Acle Straight on the A47. A crash between two cars blocked the road on Sunday (January 6).

A crash blocked the A47 at Acle Straight on Sunday (January 6).

Norfolk police said the collision involving two cars happened between Great Yarmouth and Acle.

The police were called to the crash at 4.23pm.

A black Renault and a silver Astra had collided on the road.

The road was blocked for 28 minutes before being cleared at 4.51pm.

No injuries were reported.

For more information, visit our live traffic map.

