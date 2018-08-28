Crash on A47 at Acle Straight
PUBLISHED: 20:38 06 January 2019 | UPDATED: 20:38 06 January 2019
A crash blocked the A47 at Acle Straight on Sunday (January 6).
Norfolk police said the collision involving two cars happened between Great Yarmouth and Acle.
The police were called to the crash at 4.23pm.
A black Renault and a silver Astra had collided on the road.
The road was blocked for 28 minutes before being cleared at 4.51pm.
No injuries were reported.
