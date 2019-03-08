Search

Cyclist taken to hospital following crash

PUBLISHED: 10:34 06 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:34 06 September 2019

A cyclist has been taken to hospital following a crash in North Drive, Great Yarmouth.

A cyclist has been taken to hospital following a crash in North Drive, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

A cyclist has been taken to hospital following a crash with a car.

The collision happened at about 8am in North Drive, Great Yarmouth, on Friday morning.

Both the police and ambulance were called to the incident near to Jellicoe Road.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said the cyclist had been taken to hospital with minor injuries.

They will receive further treatment at James Paget University Hospital.

The road is now fully clear.

