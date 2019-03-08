Road partially blocked following crash

Mill Lane in Burgh Castle is partially blocked following a crash involving a BMW.

A road is partially blocked after a single-vehicle collision.

Police received reports this afternoon of a crash on Mill Road in Burgh Castle near the bend that runs alongside the Cheery Tree Holiday Park.

The male driver of the BMW 1 Series sustained minor injuries.

Police are currently at the scene and the road is partially blocked while officers await recovery of the vehicle.

