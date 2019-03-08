'Recipe for disaster' warning as fire crew tackles bonfire on beach

A fire crew dealt with a bonfire on the beach at Hemsby.

The crew from Martham was alerted by a 999 call at 8.52am today (Wednesday, July 17).

A brigade spokesman said it was a "large bonfire" but had no details other than to say it was near standing crops.

He confirmed no-one was at the scene when the crew arrived and that there was no indication it had spread.

Hose reel jets were used and the crew took around an hour and a half to deal with the blaze, sending through a stop message at 10.30am.

Borough councillor for Hemsby James Bensly said no-one should be having bonfires on the beach in any circumstances, adding it was "a recipe for disaster" because of the grassy dunes.