Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

'Recipe for disaster' warning as fire crew tackles bonfire on beach

PUBLISHED: 12:48 17 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:48 17 July 2019

Firefighters were called to a blaze in Newmarket Road, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Firefighters were called to a blaze in Newmarket Road, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A fire crew dealt with a bonfire on the beach at Hemsby.

The crew from Martham was alerted by a 999 call at 8.52am today (Wednesday, July 17).

You may also want to watch:

A brigade spokesman said it was a "large bonfire" but had no details other than to say it was near standing crops.

He confirmed no-one was at the scene when the crew arrived and that there was no indication it had spread.

Hose reel jets were used and the crew took around an hour and a half to deal with the blaze, sending through a stop message at 10.30am.

Borough councillor for Hemsby James Bensly said no-one should be having bonfires on the beach in any circumstances, adding it was "a recipe for disaster" because of the grassy dunes.

Related articles

Most Read

Seafront restaurant is only one in Norfolk resort to hold second AA rosette

Daniel Lawrence with the 2 AA rosettes plate award to Cafe Cru for its a la carte menu Picture: Keiron Tovell

Police release CCTV images after gun stolen from shop

Police are appealing for help to identify two people after an air pistol was stolen from a shop in Great Yarmouth Picture: Norfolk Police

Broken down car causes tailbacks at A47 near Great Yarmouth

A bird eye's view of the Fullers Hill roundabout. Picture: Sean Armstrong

‘It’s just ludicrous’ - Yarmouth cabbies’ concerns over taxi rank proposals

Gary Hill, 35, and Paul Clutterbuck, 63, taxi drivers in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

‘Put down the phone’: Woman warns of internet scam

North Norfolk District Council are warning residents in Norfolk about a surge in spam phone calls. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Read

Seafront restaurant is only one in Norfolk resort to hold second AA rosette

Daniel Lawrence with the 2 AA rosettes plate award to Cafe Cru for its a la carte menu Picture: Keiron Tovell

Police release CCTV images after gun stolen from shop

Police are appealing for help to identify two people after an air pistol was stolen from a shop in Great Yarmouth Picture: Norfolk Police

Broken down car causes tailbacks at A47 near Great Yarmouth

A bird eye's view of the Fullers Hill roundabout. Picture: Sean Armstrong

‘It’s just ludicrous’ - Yarmouth cabbies’ concerns over taxi rank proposals

Gary Hill, 35, and Paul Clutterbuck, 63, taxi drivers in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

‘Put down the phone’: Woman warns of internet scam

North Norfolk District Council are warning residents in Norfolk about a surge in spam phone calls. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

‘It’s unmissable’ - Circus festival returns to Great Yarmouth for 12th year

Out There, a festival of circus and street art, returns to Great Yarmouth on September 14 and 15. Picture: SeaChange Arts.

The Queen could soon be earning £100m a year from Norfolk wind farms

The Queen and Royal family is set to make millions from the leasing of Crown Estate seabeds. Picture: Ian Burt

Abandoned cat who ‘greets everyone she meets’ seeks second chance

Abbie needs a home after being abandoned. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

‘Recipe for disaster’ warning as fire crew tackles bonfire on beach

Firefighters were called to a blaze in Newmarket Road, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man admits a string of offences of throwing rocks at cars

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists