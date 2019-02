Crews called to fire in Caister

Fire crews were called to a fire in Castle Lane, Caister on Friday afternoon which is believed to have been started deliberately. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Firefighters were called to a fire in Caister on Friday afternoon which police believe was started deliberately.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A fire engine from Gorleston attended the blaze in Castle Lane which was caused by four bags of rubbish being set alight in the open.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said officers believe the fire was started intentionally.

Crews were called to the incident at 1.20pm but had dealt with the fire by 1.52pm.