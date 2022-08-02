News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Norfolk pub shrouded in black as TV crew takes over

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 4:52 PM August 2, 2022
The Nelson Head at Horsey, Norfolk, is being used for inside scenes for a new crime series Chemistry of Death.

The Nelson Head at Horsey is being used for inside scenes for a new crime series Chemistry of Death. - Credit: Liz Coates

A popular Norfolk pub known for its time-warp interior has been shrouded in black for its role in a new psychological thriller.

Numerous vans have taken over the large pub garden at the Nelson Head in Horsey which was a hive of activity as filming got underway on Tuesday, July 2.

The  crime series from Paramount is  based on the 2006 novel of the same name by Simon Beckett, The Chemistry of Death.

The pub garden at The Nelson Head in Horsey has been taken over by a film crew.

The pub garden at The Nelson Head in Horsey has been taken over by a film crew. - Credit: Liz Coates

It is set in a Norfolk village where a grisly murder takes place.

GP_CHEMISTRYOFDEATH_PARAMOUNT

The Chemistry of Death, a new drama series, is being filmed in Norfolk - Credit: Paramount+

The main character is Dr David Hunter who appears in other novels by Beckett.

He is asked to help solve the murder before finding himself under suspicion from the locals.

Chemistry of Death being filmed at The Nelson Head, Horsey, Norfolk

One of Norfolk's most characterful pubs The Nelson Head at Horsey is being used for inside scenes for a new crime series. - Credit: Liz Coates

The 15 weeks of filming by Paramount will mainly take place in Glasgow and Norfolk with crews setting up on an Ayrshire beach earlier this month.

The Chemistry of Death was written by BAFTA-winning screenwriter Sukey Venables Fisher and is being directed by Richard R. Clark, who also directed Outlander and War of the Worlds.

Film crew descends on the Nelson Head at Horsey, Norfolk

A film crew has taken over the garden at The Nelson Head in Horsey for the filming of Chemistry of Death. - Credit: Liz Coates

Most Read

  1. 1 ‘She lit up our lives’ - Family’s tribute to woman killed in hit-and-run crash
  2. 2 Man in his 40s arrested on suspicion of child grooming
  3. 3 At least 40 buses due to serve Great Yarmouth cancelled
  1. 4 Teenager has bike seized moments after buying it
  2. 5 Former shoe shop flops at auction but sells after
  3. 6 Inquest hears man jumped from bridge after nine months waiting for NHS help
  4. 7 Euro victory 'sign of things to come' says Great Yarmouth pub
  5. 8 Norfolk pub shrouded in black as TV crew takes over
  6. 9 Man, 68, charged over hit-and-run crash that killed young woman
  7. 10 Discount store moves to bigger premises as cost of living crisis bites

The series, which will be six episodes of 60 minutes, is being made for Paramount+.

The pub is due to open as usual tomorrow, Wednesday.

Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

Andrew Bradfield will be closing New Norfolk Kitchen Diner on August 29

Everything must go! Diner prepares to close

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon
Millie Manders and the Shutup, based in Norwich, formed in 2014 and will release their debut album l

Great Yarmouth summer music festival cancelled

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
See how The Pines at the former Pontins holiday site in Hemsby is developing.

Former Pontins in Hemsby sold in £7m deal to rescue site

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Matt Thompson who has lost 10 stone with Slimming World in Great Yarmouth

Man reverses diabetes and cuts medication after ten stone weight loss

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon