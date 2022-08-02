Norfolk pub shrouded in black as TV crew takes over
- Credit: Liz Coates
A popular Norfolk pub known for its time-warp interior has been shrouded in black for its role in a new psychological thriller.
Numerous vans have taken over the large pub garden at the Nelson Head in Horsey which was a hive of activity as filming got underway on Tuesday, July 2.
The crime series from Paramount is based on the 2006 novel of the same name by Simon Beckett, The Chemistry of Death.
It is set in a Norfolk village where a grisly murder takes place.
The main character is Dr David Hunter who appears in other novels by Beckett.
He is asked to help solve the murder before finding himself under suspicion from the locals.
The 15 weeks of filming by Paramount will mainly take place in Glasgow and Norfolk with crews setting up on an Ayrshire beach earlier this month.
The Chemistry of Death was written by BAFTA-winning screenwriter Sukey Venables Fisher and is being directed by Richard R. Clark, who also directed Outlander and War of the Worlds.
The series, which will be six episodes of 60 minutes, is being made for Paramount+.
The pub is due to open as usual tomorrow, Wednesday.