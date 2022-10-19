£100 fine for drivers misusing Great Yarmouth car park
- Credit: Archant
Drivers could face a £100 fine if they linger in a Great Yarmouth retail park during the night to help prevent antisocial behaviour.
Gapton Hall Retail Park has joined the town's clampdown on antisocial drivers as it introduces a ten-minute rule for drivers parking in the area after 9pm.
It comes as the Department of Transport announced Great Yarmouth was one of four places in the country selected to use new noise cameras aimed at tackling drivers revving engines and using illegal exhausts.
A spokesperson for the retail park's operators, CSP Retail, said an Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) system has been implemented at Gapton Hall Retail Park as a measure to discourage antisocial behaviour and unauthorised visits at night.
The system will provide free car parking for a maximum stay of three-hours during usual trading hours. But a 10-minute restriction will apply to those using the car park after 9pm when the majority of businesses are closed.
Specific provision has been made for staff and access to McDonald's - which operates 24 hours a day - will also be unaffected.
The spokesperson did not clarify whether customers of the Boots pharmacy - which is open until midnight Monday to Saturday - would be affected, but they added: "Genuine shoppers will remain unaffected by the proposal."
The Department of Transport scheme will see a video camera and several microphones installed to help identify road users who break the law.
Great Yarmouth MP Brandon Lewis, Great Yarmouth Borough Council and Norfolk Constabulary were behind the successful bid for the two-month trial. If it is successful, the noise cameras will be rolled out nationwide.
Most Read
- 1 Offensive language scratched into BMW bodywork
- 2 Town to host two big Christmas markets and lights switch-on with fireworks
- 3 Part of busy Yarmouth road to shut for new bridge underpass works
- 4 High street traders consider legal action as roadworks harm business
- 5 Great Yarmouth man shares troubled family relationships in new book
- 6 15,000 tickets sold so far for Fire on the Water 2022
- 7 Ho-ho-ho! A Christmas Market is coming to Gorleston
- 8 £100 fine for drivers misusing Great Yarmouth car park
- 9 New noise cameras to be trialled as part of 'boy racer' clampdown
- 10 Major search for swimmer launched after 'unattended pile of clothing' found
Mr Lewis said: "I am delighted that the government has listened to my request to trial these new cameras here in Great Yarmouth.
"We all know that there is a real issue in parts of Great Yarmouth, and I am hopeful that these cameras will be a step forward in addressing this unacceptable situation."
The council's environment committee chair Paul Wells announced when the bid has been formally accepted, the cameras will be placed along the seafront.
Bradford, Bristol and Birmingham are the other three places taking part in the trial.