More than 100 cannabis plants seized in police raid on town home

James Weeds

Published: 4:50 PM July 13, 2022
Town Wall Road

More than 100 cannabis plants were seized from a property on Town Wall Road on Tuesday. - Credit: Anthony Carroll

More than 100 cannabis plants have been found by police in a Great Yarmouth house.

Police found the cannabis factory as they executed a warrant on Tuesday, July 12 in Town Wall Road.

Inside the property police seized around 120 cannabis plants.

Town Wall Road from the air

A cannabis factory was seized on Town Wall Road in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Google

The property was sealed while police searched the home. Norfolk Police have confirmed no arrests have been made so far, but investigations are ongoing.

A resident from the area, who wanted to remain anonymous, said they noticed several police cars outside the property on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The resident said they thought the property had been empty for around five to six months and they had not noticed anything out of the ordinary or suspicious.

A statement from Norfolk Police said: "Officers executed a warrant at a property on Town Wall Road, Great Yarmouth.

"Approximately 120 cannabis plants were found inside and seized from the property and a seal was in place while this took place.  

"No arrests have been made at this stage, but an investigation is ongoing."

