"Mindless vandalism" - Goalpost is torn to the ground on village pitch
- Credit: Submitted / Nick Butcher
A vital piece of sports equipment has been vandalised in the coastal village of Hemsby with repairs estimated at around £2,500.
A goalpost belonging to Hemsby Football Club has been ripped out from Waters Lane Playing Field.
With the metal posts being twisted, the football club say the post has been rendered "useless".
The "mindless vandalism" was noticed on Sunday morning when the club's vice-chair Ben Chilvers arrived to set up their children's session.
"It's the start of the new season and already we have this headache," Mr Chilvers said.
"Unfortunately, it's just another case of antisocial behaviour in our village."
As the goalposts are used on the club's "premier pitch", Hemsby FC's first team - who play in the Fosters Solicitors Anglian Combination - have been most affected.
"Naturally, everyone's annoyed," Mr Chilvers said.
"I hope it doesn't impact player morale as we go forward."
Hemsby FC chair Keith Kyriacou said the club will be looking at repairing the damaged goalpost, but he "has his doubts".
A replacement would cost in the region of £2,500, Mr Kyriacou said.
"It's just mindless vandalism and there's absolutely no reason for it," he added.
"I don't think this was the work of young kids because it would take a lot of weight to pull that out of the ground.
"It's just some idiots.
"And for a self-funding club like us, it's a lot of money."
The incident is believed to have occurred on Saturday night and Mr Kyriacou said Norfolk Constabulary had been informed.
"We'll have to wait and see what happens next," Mr Kyriacou said.
"What else are we meant to do?"
Mr Kyriacou and Mr Chilvers said the pitch is currently out of action for practice session, veteran games and the Anglian Combination.
The first team will use the reserve pitch in the meantime, but there will be a potential clash if both Hemsby teams play at home.
"This is a frustrating thing to happen. Especially at the start of the season," Mr Kyriacou said.
"We'll be struggling for a little while, I think."
If anyone is interested in sponsoring Hemsby FC, contact Keith Kyriacou at 07932 752353 for more details.