News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Crime

72-year old man released under investigation following A47 police chase

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 11:44 AM March 21, 2022
Hemsby Broads Rescue attended the incident at Breydon Water.

Hemsby Broads Rescue attended the incident at Breydon Water. - Credit: British Transport Police Anglia

A 72-year-old man has been released under police investigation having been arrested following a police chase on the A47 Acle Straight.

The man had been arrested following a chase on Thursday along the road between Great Yarmouth and Acle after officers believed a Vauxhall being driven had false plates.

Thursday's incident ended with the man being arrested after he had jumped in Breydon Water, leading to a lifeboat crew and Coastguard teams being called out.

The 72-year-old was brought to dry land and checked over by paramedics before being arrested, at about 7.15pm on Thursday.

He was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop, driving while disqualified, dangerous driving, driving without insurance, fraud and trespassing on a railway line.

Hemsby Lifeboat suffered a damaged propeller in responding to the incident.

A statement from Norfolk Police said: "The man was released under investigation whilst enquiries are ongoing."

Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

Woman found dead in caravan in Scratby

Woman found dead in seaside caravan

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Chelsie Dack

Questions remain after inquest into death of Chelsie Dack, 23

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Norwich is to get a new The Range store near Tuckswood. The one at Longwater is pictured.

Opening date revealed for new The Range store

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Tony Clarke behind the grill at his takeaway.

Takeaway owner says £1 burgers and hotdogs are secret to success

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon