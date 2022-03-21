72-year old man released under investigation following A47 police chase

A 72-year-old man has been released under police investigation having been arrested following a police chase on the A47 Acle Straight.

The man had been arrested following a chase on Thursday along the road between Great Yarmouth and Acle after officers believed a Vauxhall being driven had false plates.

Thursday's incident ended with the man being arrested after he had jumped in Breydon Water, leading to a lifeboat crew and Coastguard teams being called out.

The 72-year-old was brought to dry land and checked over by paramedics before being arrested, at about 7.15pm on Thursday.

He was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop, driving while disqualified, dangerous driving, driving without insurance, fraud and trespassing on a railway line.

Hemsby Lifeboat suffered a damaged propeller in responding to the incident.

A statement from Norfolk Police said: "The man was released under investigation whilst enquiries are ongoing."