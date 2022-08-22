£7,500 worth of nets stolen from Caister fishing boats

Fisherman Jason Miller is speaking out after his fishing nets were stolen in Caister. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Fishing nets worth more than £7,000 were stolen in a series of thefts near Caister beach.

Over 10 days in August, two specialised sea bass nets were stolen from the back of fishing boats stationed at Caister beach car park.

Police said the nets were taken between the afternoon of Tuesday, August 16 and 10am on Thursday, August 18, and are collectively valued at £7,500.

Jason Miller, a fisherman of 38 years, was one of the people affected.

Mr Miller came to work on Thursday morning when he realised his nets had been stolen. A few days before, his colleague's nets were also taken.

Mr Miller, 51, said the nets were worth more than their estimated value, as the vital equipment helped to secure their living.

"To us, it's mortgage payments, energy bills, meals and even school uniforms for our kids," he said.

"I now come to work with the extra worry. When I get to the boat in the morning, I just don't know what will be there."

To limit the rising cost of bait, Mr Miller had bought the custom nets to target sea bass.

"I can't just go out and replace them," Mr Miller said.

"Not only do I not have that sort of money lying around, but they have to be ordered a year in advance."

A Caister resident for more than 45 years, Mr Miller said he took pride in his job.

"We're a rare breed and you've got to have the passion for it," he said.

However, since the thefts, he said he comes to work worrying more things could have been stolen.

"I'm now asking myself if it's worth it anymore," he said.

Mr Miller said he does not believe the nets were taken by other fishermen along the Norfolk coast, as there is a camaraderie between them and "everyone mucks in".

However, as only the sea bass nets were stolen, Mr Miller said: "Whoever took the nets knew what they were taking."

Caister beach car park is observed by CCTV from Caister Lifeboat Station and Mr Miller said the crew had been helpful and looked through camera footage.

But, as the boats and tractors are not lit up at night, it is difficult to pinpoint when the thefts took place.

A Norfolk Constabulary spokesperson said enquiries are currently ongoing.