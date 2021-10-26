News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Driver fined for drifting off road and hitting fence

Anthony Carroll

Published: 3:34 PM October 26, 2021   
Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court

Joseph Burgess was sentenced at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court - Credit: Archant

A 20-year-old driver who drifted off the road and hit a fence in a Broadland town has been fined £120 by magistrates.

Joseph Burgess, 20, of Acle, was driving a Vauxhall Corsa in Norwich Road, Aylsham, on June 19 when the car left the road and hit the fence of a property.

Burgess then failed to report the accident, which had seen his Vauxhall Corsa drift across the road several times.

Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court heard Burgess, of Oxcroft, said new medication had caused him to become drowsy.

He pleaded guilty by post to the court to failing to stop after an accident and failing to report an accident.

Magistrates fined Burgess £120 and ordered him to pay costs of £55 and a victim surcharge of £34. 

Burgess, who is on benefits, also had eight penalty points put on his driving licence, which magistrates heard had no points on until his offence.

