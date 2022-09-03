News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
How you can help shape policing in the Acle area

Anthony Carroll

Published: 6:00 AM September 3, 2022
Residents in the Acle area have an opportunity to raise any concerns they have with crime and policing in their communities at an online meeting.

Norfolk Police's Acle Safer Neighbourhood Team beat officers will be holding a policing priority meeting from 7pm on Wednesday, September 3 on Microsoft Teams.

The meetings are held every three months, with current policing priorities in the  Acle area being tackling speeding and anti-social behaviour.

A statement from Norfolk Police said: "What is the biggest issue in your area that needs police attention?

"The local Safer Neighbourhood Team for Acle and the surrounding area wants to hear from you.

"These priorities are based on what you want to see from the police and ultimately informs the work they do."

Anyone who wants to take part in the policing priority meeting should email the Safer Neighbourhood Team at sntacle@norfolk.pnn.police.uk

