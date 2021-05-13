News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Crime

Great Yarmouth man banned from high street at night

Daniel Hickey

Published: 10:57 AM May 13, 2021   
Your Town - Gorleston. The busy Gorleston High Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Gorleston High Street. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

A man convicted of peddling has been banned from entering Gorleston High Street at night.

Allan Scott, 40, of no fixed address, was handed a two-year criminal behaviour order (CBO) following a number of incidents including anti-social behaviour.

He appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court on April 30 after pleading guilty to a number of incidents between March and April 2020.

The court heard that Scott had been selling items without a licence, causing anti-social behaviour and failing to comply with coronavirus health regulations.

The provisions set out in the CBO state that Scott must not enter Gorleston High Street at any time, except between 11am and 12am.

Gorleston Beat Manager, PC Richard Bladon said: "These orders give us the opportunity to prevent further offences being committed. It also acts as a way for us to provide reassurance to the public that we will deal with persistent law breakers."


Gorleston News

