Published: 10:57 AM May 13, 2021

A man convicted of peddling has been banned from entering Gorleston High Street at night.

Allan Scott, 40, of no fixed address, was handed a two-year criminal behaviour order (CBO) following a number of incidents including anti-social behaviour.

He appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court on April 30 after pleading guilty to a number of incidents between March and April 2020.

The court heard that Scott had been selling items without a licence, causing anti-social behaviour and failing to comply with coronavirus health regulations.

The provisions set out in the CBO state that Scott must not enter Gorleston High Street at any time, except between 11am and 12am.

Gorleston Beat Manager, PC Richard Bladon said: "These orders give us the opportunity to prevent further offences being committed. It also acts as a way for us to provide reassurance to the public that we will deal with persistent law breakers."



