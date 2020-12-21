News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Woman verbally abused driver and kicked car

Liz Coates

Published: 4:53 PM December 21, 2020   
Church Road

Church Road in Gorleston close to the junction with East Anglian Way where police say a female driver was verbally abused by another woman. - Credit: Google Maps

A driver was verbally abused by another woman while driving in Gorleston with her young son in the car.

The incident happened between 7.30pm and 7.40pm on Wednesday, December 16, in Church Road, near to the junction with East Anglian Way, while she had her young son in the car.

The female suspect was with a man who, as the victim passed the couple a second time, ran out in to the road forcing the victim to stop, and kicked her vehicle, a statement from Norfolk Police said.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

The victim and suspects are believed to know each other.

Any witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage is asked to contact PC Tyler Smith at Norfolk Police on 101 quoting investigation number 36/88735/20.

Witnesses can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

