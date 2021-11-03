'I have been an idiot' - Shoplifter admits Fanta theft

A shoplifter who stole cans of Fanta and Hooch and a sandwich from an Asda supermarket called himself a "complete and utter idiot", a court has heard.

Ryan Svenson had stolen the items from the Great Yarmouth store with a friend after a night out together.

He admitted a charge of theft from a shop on October 14 when he appeared at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court.

Rob Barley, mitigating, said Svenson, 40 of Carraway Drive, Bradwell, had eaten the sandwich "there and then" and his friend drank the cans.

Mr Barley said his client had told him: "I have been a complete and utter idiot."

The offence was described at the low level of shoplifting.

Svenson had previous convictions but had not been in any trouble for more than a decade, the court heard.

Magistrates gave Svenson a 12 month conditional discharge and ordered him to pay a victim surcharge of £22 and £50 costs.