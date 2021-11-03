News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Crime

'I have been an idiot' - Shoplifter admits Fanta theft

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 1:57 PM November 3, 2021
Asda supermarket at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Asda supermarket at Great Yarmouth - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A shoplifter who stole cans of Fanta and Hooch and a sandwich from an Asda supermarket called himself a "complete and utter idiot", a court has heard.

Ryan Svenson had stolen the items from the Great Yarmouth store with a friend after a night out together.

He admitted a charge of theft from a shop on October 14 when he appeared at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court.

Rob Barley, mitigating, said Svenson, 40 of Carraway Drive, Bradwell, had eaten the sandwich "there and then" and his friend drank the cans.

Mr Barley said his client had told him: "I have been a complete and utter idiot."

You may also want to watch:

The offence was described at the low level of shoplifting.

Svenson had previous convictions but had not been in any trouble for more than a decade, the court heard.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Not acceptable' - Shop staff must pay £2,000 after blue badge misuse
  2. 2 Parents pay heartbreaking tribute to 'amazing' Abbie, 18
  3. 3 Film crew spotted shooting on Gorleston beach
  1. 4 Beach huts 'sold out' as another 18 are added along prom
  2. 5 Pub reopens as 'traditional local' after car smash
  3. 6 Farewell to the Great Yarmouth Ferris wheel
  4. 7 Tributes to 'kind and loving' Coastwatch serviceman who died on duty
  5. 8 Man who travelled 272 miles to meet teen convicted of child sex offences
  6. 9 'How will they cope?' - People air views on 665 home estate bid
  7. 10 Weird Norfolk: The ‘cursed’ painting blamed for a Yarmouth fire

Magistrates gave Svenson a 12 month conditional discharge and ordered him to pay a victim surcharge of £22 and £50 costs.

Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Opening date for the Range in Great Yarmouth set back

Delays to new store opening at former Outfit in Great Yarmouth

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Adam Frisby, In the Style

Fashion boss treats Yarmouth auntie to Mercedes for 60th birthday

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
French's Fish & Chip Shop in Wells has been included in a nationally guide listing the UK's best quality fish and chips.

Four of Norfolk's 'quality' fish and chip shops have been included in a...

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Marine Parade Great Yarmouth beach crowds gathering around unwell seal

Police called after elderly, sick seal attacked with stones

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon