News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Crime

Man arrested over attempted rape in town park

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 10:38 AM June 30, 2021   
Police are investigating an attempted rape in Great Yarmouth

Police are investigating an attempted rape in Great Yarmouth off Queen's Road at the recreation ground. - Credit: Terri Carter

A man has been arrested following reports of an attempted rape in Great Yarmouth.

Police were called at 2.29am on Sunday, June 27, to reports of an attempted rape in St Nicholas Recreation Ground, off Queen’s Road, Great Yarmouth, just behind the seafront.

Following inquiries at the scene, officers arrested a 21-year-old man on Marine Parade.

He was also arrested on suspicion of driving without a licence.

The man was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning and was later released on police bail while inquiries continue.

You may also want to watch:

Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Susan & Joe Pasquale on the beach with buckets & spades

Joe Pasquale and Susan Calman enjoy 'fabulous day out' in Yarmouth

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Police at Victoria Road in Great Yarmouth where a woman's body has been found in a flat. Picture: DE

Norfolk Live | Video

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman found dead in flat

Sarah Hussain

person
Paul Merton and Suki Webster

TV star spotted filming on Norfolk beach

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Jasmine Carrier and Lucas Smith.

New cocktail bar open in hopes of "restarting the nightlife"

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon