Man arrested over attempted rape in town park

Published: 10:38 AM June 30, 2021

Police are investigating an attempted rape in Great Yarmouth off Queen's Road at the recreation ground. - Credit: Terri Carter

A man has been arrested following reports of an attempted rape in Great Yarmouth.

Police were called at 2.29am on Sunday, June 27, to reports of an attempted rape in St Nicholas Recreation Ground, off Queen’s Road, Great Yarmouth, just behind the seafront.

Following inquiries at the scene, officers arrested a 21-year-old man on Marine Parade.

He was also arrested on suspicion of driving without a licence.

The man was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning and was later released on police bail while inquiries continue.