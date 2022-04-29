News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Man arrested over suspected firearm and burglary offences

James Weeds

Published: 5:40 PM April 29, 2022
Police in Great Yarmouth investigating burglary and firearms offences have questioned two people. - Credit: Archant 2015

A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and possession of a firearm.

The arrest came after officers from Norfolk Police searched two properties on Tuesday, April 16. One of the properties was in Herries Close in Great Yarmouth and the other in Debnam Close in Belton.

A property in Debnam Close in Belton was searched by police on Tuesday. - Credit: Google

Following the search of the Belton property, a 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary and possession of a firearm. He was taken into custody and questioned.

He has since been released on bail until May 19 while enquiries continue.

Meanwhile, a 65-year-old man was questioned voluntarily by officers at the Herries Close property in relation to burglary and firearms offences and no further action was taken while police continue to investigate the offences.

If you have witnessed a crime, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

