Belton woman speaks out after cowboy builders sentenced

A woman who was fleeced of £80,000 by two cowboy builders has spoken out after their sentencing.

Vicki Mileham, a nurse and a mother-of-two, was left out of pocket after the botched work of dodgy tradesmen Kyle Muir and Reece Lloyd.

Muir and Reece were paid to build a two-storey extension at Mrs Mileham's Belton home in December 2019, and install kitchen units inside part of the extension.

By March 2020, the builders had stopped work and left a sagging roof, live electrical cables dangling down, wonky walls and gas pipes built into a cavity wall.

The extension, which cost Mrs Mileham £79,550, was so bad it had to be demolished and rebuilt.

Muir and Reece were sentenced at Norwich Crown Court on Monday.

In court, it was revealed that the kitchen units wrongly fitted had not been the new B&Q kitchen she had paid for but was instead a “second-hand kitchen that had been bought from a man on Facebook”.

Lloyd was sentenced to nine months imprisonment suspended for 18 months and 200 hours of unpaid work.

Muir was sentenced to 33 months in prison and was made subject to a 10-year criminal behaviour order.

Mrs Mileham said she was "glad the sentencing finally went ahead".

"I'm feeling a bit deflated," she said. "But relieved at the same time.

"I think Lloyd got off very lightly considering he's got the majority of my money.

"It annoys me that they stand up in court and say they're sorry but they don't make any attempts to pay any of it back."

Mrs Mileham said she was still unsure how to take the news as the past three years have been "up and down" for her and her family as a result of the dangerous work.

She said: "The fact that Kyle got the criminal behaviour order is quite reassuring for a lot of people."

Despite the hardship suffered by Mrs Mileham and her family, she said she has received help from some "amazing people".

"Without those individuals, we wouldn't be where we are now," she said.

"I'm also very thankful to Trading Standards. I appreciate they worked really hard to get to this."

But for Mrs Mileham, "it carries on".

"I've still got two mortgages to pay and I don't know how I'm going to pay," she said.

"But I keep on going because I have no choice."

Norfolk Trading Standards

After the sentencing of Muir and Lloyd on Monday, Norfolk County councillor Margaret Dewsbury, cabinet member for communities and partnerships, said: “The sentencing of these two traders is a huge success for Norfolk Trading Standards.

"The majority of traders in Norfolk are hard-working, honest people, but this case shows there are people out there who are looking to take an unfair advantage, and this is something we won’t stand for.

“I’d encourage anyone who is having work done on their property to always do their research and make sure that the trader is a member of a scheme such as the Trusted Trader scheme we have in Norfolk.”

If you have been approached by someone posing as a builder, gardener or handyman offering to carry out work or 'urgent' repairs to your home, do not feel obliged to hire them.

The work is often poor, unnecessary and the price quoted can increase rapidly.

If you feel vulnerable or threatened, call 999.

For more more information, visit www.norfolk.gov.uk/trustedtrader