Silver bike stolen from Great Yarmouth retail park

Owen Sennitt

Published: 2:30 PM September 6, 2021   
Police are appealing for information following a bike theft in great Yarmouth - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

A silver bicycle and locks have been stolen from a retail park in Great Yarmouth. 

The hybrid Carrera Parva pedal cycle was locked around the frame and on the back wheel at the Gapton Hall Retail Park.

Both the bike and locks were stolen on Thursday, August 26, between 5.30pm and 8pm.

Police have appealed for information about the incident. 

Recent data from Norfolk police showed that 4,000 bikes have been stolen in Norfolk over the past three and a half years. While Norwich was the biggest hot spot for bike thefts, Great Yarmouth saw a total of 378 thefts over the period. 

Anyone with information can contact PC Pete Richeda at Norfolk Constabulary on 101, quoting reference 36/62588/21. 

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers annonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

