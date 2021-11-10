Family return from trick or treating to find Christmas gifts stolen

Jamie French, a builder, and Rebecca French, a nurse, discovered £5,000 worth of items were stolen from the garage on Halloween. - Credit: James Weeds

A family in Bradwell have been left "absolutely gutted" after returning from trick or treating to find thieves had snatched Christmas presents worth thousands of pounds.

Jamie, a builder, and Rebecca French, a nurse, had taken their three boys out trick or treating on Halloween.

When they returned they discovered that five bicycles had been taken, along with power tools and other items, worth around £5,000.

Three of the bikes were early Christmas presents for their sons.

Mrs French has said that their family Christmas won't be the same without the boys' presents.

"It was the kids' bikes we are desperate to get back because they were early Christmas presents," she said.

"We don't really care about anything else, we just want the boys' bikes back.

"We can't afford to replace them because of the value of them.

"The bikes alone are worth about £3,900."

Burglars bent the bottom of the French's garage and removed the family's bicycles and power tools.

The stolen items are two Boardman mountain bikes, one with full suspension and one with front suspension, two child Zest mountain bikes with distinctive orange pedals by the manufacturer Orange, and one Voodoo child's bicycle.

Mrs French said: "We were absolutely gutted.

"Our privacy was completely invaded.

"Our children are scared as someone has broken into our property.

"The effect it's had on them is horrendous.

"They can't sleep at night because of it."

The burglary was caught on CCTV and the police have been informed.

"How they did it was very bizarre," Mrs French said.

"They were taking one bike, then hopping over a fence and coming back for another.

"They were very blasé about it."

The family have been informed by a member of public that the distinctive Orange bicycle has been seen in Lowestoft, but police are investigating.

A spokesperson for the police said: "We are investigating a report of bikes being stolen from a property on Green Lane, Bradwell, during the evening of October 31, 2021.

"We would encourage anyone who may have information regarding stolen bikes in Bradwell to report this via 101, or on our website."

