Family return from trick or treating to find Christmas gifts stolen

James Weeds

Published: 10:24 AM November 10, 2021
Jame and Rebecca French

Jamie French, a builder, and Rebecca French, a nurse, discovered £5,000 worth of items were stolen from the garage on Halloween. - Credit: James Weeds

A family in Bradwell have been left "absolutely gutted" after returning from trick or treating to find thieves had snatched Christmas presents worth thousands of pounds.

Jamie, a builder, and Rebecca French, a nurse, had taken their three boys out trick or treating on Halloween.

When they returned they discovered that five bicycles had been taken, along with power tools and other items, worth around £5,000.

Mrs French said the thieves seemed very blasé about taking their family bikes.

Mrs French said the thieves seemed very blasé about taking their family bikes. - Credit: Supplied

Three of the bikes were early Christmas presents for their sons.

Mrs French has said that their family Christmas won't be the same without the boys' presents.

"It was the kids' bikes we are desperate to get back because they were early Christmas presents," she said.

"We don't really care about anything else, we just want the boys' bikes back.

"We can't afford to replace them because of the value of them.

"The bikes alone are worth about £3,900."

The theft occurred on Green Lane, Bradwell on Sunday, October 31 at 7.10pm.

The theft occurred on Green Lane, Bradwell on Sunday, October 31 at 7.10pm. - Credit: James Weeds

Burglars bent the bottom of the French's garage and removed the family's bicycles and power tools.

The stolen items are two Boardman mountain bikes, one with full suspension and one with front suspension, two child Zest mountain bikes with distinctive orange pedals by the manufacturer Orange, and one Voodoo child's bicycle.

The stolen bikes

The stolen bikes are two child Zest mountain bikes with distinctive orange pedals by the manufacturer Orange, and one Voodoo child's bicycle, which is also orange. - Credit: Submitted

Mrs French said: "We were absolutely gutted.

"Our privacy was completely invaded.

"Our children are scared as someone has broken into our property.

"The effect it's had on them is horrendous.

"They can't sleep at night because of it."

Jamie and Rebecca French by the garage door that was pried open during the theft.

Mr and Mrs French said they just want their sons' bikes back. - Credit: James Weeds

The burglary was caught on CCTV and the police have been informed.

"How they did it was very bizarre," Mrs French said.

"They were taking one bike, then hopping over a fence and coming back for another.

"They were very blasé about it."

A Boardman bicycle

A Boardman mountain bike which was stolen from the French's family home in Bradwell on October 31. - Credit: Supplied

The family have been informed by a member of public that the distinctive Orange bicycle has been seen in Lowestoft, but police are investigating.

A spokesperson for the police said: "We are investigating a report of bikes being stolen from a property on Green Lane, Bradwell, during the evening of October 31, 2021.

"We would encourage anyone who may have information regarding stolen bikes in Bradwell to report this via 101, or on our website."

Two thieves walking away with a bicycle.

The total value of the stolen items - five bikes and power tools - is around £5,000. - Credit: Supplied

The adult Boardman mountain bike being taken from the French family's garage.

The adult Boardman mountain bike being taken from the French family's garage. - Credit: Supplied

Thieves gathered around the French family's garage on October 31 at around 7pm.

Thieves gathered around the French family's garage on October 31 at around 7pm. - Credit: Supplied

Thieves caught prying open the garage door on Green Lane, Bradwell on October 31.

Thieves caught prying open the garage door on Green Lane, Bradwell on October 31. - Credit: Supplied

