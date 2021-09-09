Two bikes stolen from car park in Great Yarmouth

Published: 4:23 PM September 9, 2021

The bikes were stolen from St Nicholas car park in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2015

Police are appealing for information after two bikes were stolen from a car park in Great Yarmouth.

The bikes were stolen from a bike rack on top of the victim's car which was in St Nicholas Car Park, in South Beach Parade, Great Yarmouth.

The theft happened between 4pm and 7.50pm on Friday, August 20, 2021.

The bikes were a dark grey Carrera Subway 1 Men's Hybrid Bike 2020 and a black medium Carerra Crossfire 2 Women's Hybrid Bike.

Recent data from Norfolk police showed that 4,000 bikes have been stolen in Norfolk over the past three and a half years. While Norwich was the biggest hot spot for bike thefts, Great Yarmouth saw a total of 378 thefts over the period.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity, or anyone with information should contact PC Deborah Secker in Op Solve on 101, quoting reference number 36/60952/21.

Alternatively, those with information can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.