Quad bike and motorbike stolen near Great Yarmouth

A quad bike and motorbike were stolen from a property near Great Yarmouth.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have information about a quad bike and motocross bike stolen from a stable in Browston on Monday November 1.

A red quad bike and black and orange motocross bike were stolen from the property in Browston Lane between 7pm on Monday November 1 and 7am on Tuesday November 2. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

It is believed the red quad bike and black and orange motocross bike, were taken from the property in Browston Lane between 7pm on the Monday and 7am on Tuesday November 2.

Anyone with information should contact PC Jamie Land at Norfolk Constabulary on 101 quoting reference 36/81819/21.