'No further action' after Norfolk Broads boat chase drama

Published: 9:20 AM February 3, 2021

The North River Road stretch of the River Bure in Great Yarmouth saw a large emergency services' response on Saturday July 4, 2020. - Credit: Archant

A man in his 50s arrested by police following an incident on the Norfolk Broads has faced no further action, police have confirmed.

It follows what was described as "a domestic incident" which triggered a large police response and reports of "a chase" towards Breydon Water.

The incident unfolded on Saturday July 4 at around 9.50pm amid "concerns for the safety of a woman on a boat."

It was the first night people were allowed to stay overnight on their boats since the initial lockdown was imposed in March 2020.

A man in his 50s was arrested and released on bail.

At the time a Norfolk Police spokesperson said: “Officers were called to North River Road along the Norfolk Broads in Great Yarmouth at approximately 9.50pm on Saturday July 4 following concerns for the safety of a woman on a boat.

“On arrival officers arrested a male in his 50s in connection with the incident.

“He was questioned at Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre (PIC) and released on police bail to appear at Great Yarmouth PIC on July 29.”

People in the area reported a large police response and officers were seen boarding the boat in what was described as a “domestic incident.”

As part of the operation it was seized and held overnight at Everitt Marine Services along the River Bure.

Pictures on social media showed a small blue and white vessel flying a skull and crossbones flag cordoned off with police tape, an officer standing watch.

Norfolk Police have now confirmed no further action was taken, and the man was not charged with any offence.



