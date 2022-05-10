Yarmouth body part man had been released from prison

A body part belonging to Colin Wood, 53, was found on a beach in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Norfolk Police

A man whose body part was found by a fisherman on Great Yarmouth beach had been released from prison earlier this year, police have confirmed.

Norfolk Police said officers were called to an area near Wellington Pier during the early hours of Wednesday, May 4.

Following a post-mortem examination and DNA tests which matched a sample on the police data base, officers said they had identified the body part as belonging to Colin Wood, aged 53.

He had not been reported missing and his death is being treated as unexplained.

It has since emerged Wood was handed an antisocial behaviour order (ASBO) in November 2020 banning him from Kingfisher Close in Bradwell after multiple complaints.

He breached the order in August last year and was arrested.

In December he was found guilty of contempt of court at Norwich magistrates court for disobeying the injunction order, receiving a six month prison sentence suspended for 12 months.

Alongside the breach Wood was found guilty of common assault of an emergency worker, assault by beating, use of threatening, abusive and insulting words, or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm, distress and criminal damage receiving a 26 week prison sentence, of which he served half.

Detectives say Wood had limited contact with his family and friends in recent months and are appealing for information from anyone who knew him as they try to piece together his last movements.

Detective Chief Inspector Holly Evans, who is leading the enquiry, said: “We are keen to understand how Mr Wood came to be in the water and would like to hear from anyone who may have known him or has information which could help with our enquiries.

“We know that Mr Wood lived in the Great Yarmouth area. He’d had limited contact with friends and family in recent months and as a result we’ve released a photograph of Mr Wood in the hope it could help jog someone’s memory if they’d seen him.”

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Great Yarmouth CID on 101 quoting incident reference number 34/27025/22 or via the Norfolk Police website.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via the website.